A journalist asked captain Harry Kane about Salah’s absence from the World Cup, and his fierce competition with the Egyptian star, in the English Premier League.

Kane replied: “Salah and I played excellent matches in the English Premier League. Unfortunately, Salah is not in the World Cup, but he is a world-class player for sure, and I am sure that he will fight to play here at the next opportunity.”

He added, “Together we have excellent competition in the league, and this will continue in the future.”

Kane had “seized” the Premier League Golden Shoe award from Mohamed Salah by one goal in 2021, before Salah returned to win it by partnering with Korean Heung-min Son in 2022.

Harry Kane will lead the England team’s offensive line against Senegal, in the face of the 16th round of the 2022 World Cup, on Sunday evening.