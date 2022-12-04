We look at two cars in the same configuration: dark green with peanut butter interior!

It is perhaps the most beautiful color combination ever: green with peanut butter interior. Unfortunately, the undersigned always has to buy used cars, but if there was the possibility, I would always opt for dark green with a peanut butter interior.

Yes, it’s a bit corny, but on fast cars it almost always looks good. Especially if you have an adapted car. Then a wrap or bright color is a bit too much of a good thing.

So, then @loek located on the Essen Motor Show 2022 marveling at 200 horsepower disabled cars (yes, really), I came across these two! They are completely different cars, but both dark green with a peanut butter interior!

Audi RS4: dark green with peanut butter interior!

The first is an 8D generation Audi RS4 Avant (chassis B4). That is the first RS4 and perhaps still the most beautiful. A little thicker than normal. In this case it has been lowered a bit too far, but as Loek already showed in this article, extreme lowering is all the way in 2022.

Other than that, the Audi is all right with a few minor modifications. The grille is black and the interior has been modified with Recaro fairings and a new TT-RS steering wheel. Oh, and those exhausts weren’t standard either.

Mazda 3 MPS

The other dark green car with peanut butter interior was this Mazda 3 MPS. On a stock market dominated by German cars, the foreign view is always surprising. Most of the Japanese cars that were there had a rather ‘Fast & Furious’-esque approach.

This Mazda 3 MPS is the other end of the spectrum. Now such a Mazda is a special car anyway. Although they are practical, reliable and fast, you don’t see them on every street corner.

The color combination is great: dark green with peanut butter interior! The white wheels are a case of ‘you really have to see it to appreciate it’ and here too the car is much too low on its wheels. But otherwise it is very tastefully done. Plus points for the originality and even more points for the execution!

