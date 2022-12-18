The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, wrote a post in Chinese on December 18 and called on the Islamic world to unite against NATO.

“We call on the entire Islamic world, all sane people to unite against our common enemy,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

He urged not to allow NATO to dictate terms, otherwise the alliance “will trample on your homeland in the blink of an eye.” According to Kadyrov, the North Atlantic Alliance is already threatening the existence of the entire world.

The head of Chechnya accused the United States and Europe of unleashing dozens of wars and military coups.

“Now they have brought with them an even more terrible threat of the destruction of all moral values ​​worked out by the peoples of all nations during the course of human existence. They want to turn us into animals that are easy to manipulate,” Kadyrov said.

On December 16, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev pointed out that the NATO countries act as a party to the conflict in Ukraine.

The day before, the former Vice-Chancellor of Austria, ex-leader of the right-wing Austrian Freedom Party (FPÖ) Heinz-Christian Strache said that the United States and Europe do not have peace initiatives in Ukraine, the conflict settlement has a chance if a number of conditions are met.

On December 2, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian pointed out that the United States is creating chaos around the world with its indiscriminate use of force. According to him, the United States is full of Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice. Lijian noted that Washington is a master of coercive diplomacy: threats of force, economic sanctions, political isolation.

Earlier, on November 24, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, indicated that more and more facts indicate that there is a confrontation between Russia and NATO in Ukraine.