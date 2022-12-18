Book Review | Jaffa advertisement and Saimaan Norpa: Here are Erik Bruun’s most loved posters

Ulla Aartomaa’s book presents Erik Bruun’s career comprehensively and is a visual treasure chest.

Biography

Ulla Aartomaa: Erik Bruun. Big Dipper. 288 pp.

In the year 1946 Helsinki gave permission to distribute advertising posters to the city. War reparations were paid in 1952. The standard of living began to rise and consumption increased. Among other things, those things made the Finnish advertising poster flourish in the 1950s.

Erik Bruun was the most respected and visible creator of posters. Over the course of a decade, he made at least 87 posters and received more awards for them than anyone else. So it’s no wonder that almost half Ulla Aartomaan from the book Erik Bruun focuses on the 1950s.

Aartomaa has written about Bruun before, at least in the biography section of the book Feather and pen: Erik Bruun’s posters and graphics (2007). Its biggest asset was the pictures and the reminiscences Bruun wrote on them in captions.

In the new book, the beginning partly covers the same biographical matters, but it is only a prelude. Aartomaa’s descriptions and backgrounds of Bruun’s works are interesting and enjoyable reading.

Saimaannorppa posed in Bruun’s poster in 1974.

Help me Aartomaa has opened for the first time Bruun’s extensive archive, which he has been collecting for the book for years. In addition, Bruun’s sons Peter and Sebastian have been involved in organizing the material and coming up with ideas for the book.

It is said that Bruun’s archive even contains his childhood drawings. They are not in the book. The first samples are from the 1940s, from my studies at the School of Arts and Crafts.

At the same time, other famous graphic artists studied there, among others Martti Mykkänen (1926–2008), whose name appears throughout the book.

Aartomaa (b. 1949) has also written a book Martti Mykkänen: book covers and illustrations, graphic design, posters (1999). No one is as thoroughly familiar with Finnish poster art and other graphic design as Aartomaa.

Hyvon’s “running pants” from 1957 are among the most famous Finnish posters of the 1950s.

Also Finnish the design developed in the 1950s. Posters and other advertising graphics were not directly seen as part of it, although there were connections. Bruun’s career also progressed in the same direction.

Bruun’s posters were characterized by humor and clarity, the basic virtues of the sport. Bruun has said that he wanted his posters to bring a good mood and that they had to be understood at a glance from a moving tram. French Raymond Savignac was a great example of style for Bruun.

Aartomaa’s text flows and is interesting, but he keeps it concise and gives the most space to the pictures, as he should. The book is a visual treasure chest.

In some places it is exciting to be able to compare rejected and realized versions. Bruun was awarded for an advertising poster commissioned by Hufvudstadsbladet magazine in 1953. The book also contains suggestions with sharper insights and better reductions than in the customer’s selection.

The model for Viikko Sanomat’s design was the American magazine Life. This illustration by Bruun is from September 1957.

Bruun is known primarily for his posters, but he did much more. Everyday work included menus, letter forms, brochures, labels and others. Judging from the samples, he put as much care into them as he did the big works.

Close to the posters are the covers of magazines that were created for Viikkosanom and Apu. Aatos Erkon The layout of Viikkosanomit, which was the main editor between 1953 and 1961, was modeled after the American Life magazine. The covers were drawn by top artists other than Bruun and they could deserve their own book.

Bruun emphasized the dignity of the drinks by shaping the fruits into cocktail or cognac glasses. The Lemon Jazz photo is from 1957.

Bruun’s advertisements for Jaffa soft drinks are among his best-known works of the 1950s. Some are still used. In them, Bruun played with the shapes of fruits and developed the use of typography.

Aartomaa connects Bruun’s work and career stages to the broad framework of the industry. Posters began to lose their importance in advertising in the 1960s and disappear from the cityscape. Among other things, television displaced them and photography replaced drawing.

The maritime Helsinki poster is from 1962.

The Finland Lakeland poster (1958) was never printed.

Bruun doesn’t never rejected posters. The focus shifted from consumption to culture and posters were created for theaters, Savonlinna’s opera festival, Jyväskylä’s summer, tourism promotion for various cities and so on.

One of the finest works of his entire career is the black and white Helsinki poster from 1962. The cityscape consists of geometrically reduced buildings, among which are familiar landmarks.

It entices a long stare unlike the simple posters of the 1950s, reflecting the move of posters from city streets to more and more indoor spaces.

The book’s fine and well-thought-out layout was made by graphic designers Maid Aho and Päivi Puustinen. A book about a graphic master shouldn’t look boring.

The book focuses on posters, but Aartomaa comprehensively reviews the rest of Bruun’s career as well. The money and stamps designed by Bruun, which have passed through the hands of almost the entire nation, get their share.

For the most famous for his posters, Bruun in a way created the order himself. In 1962, he drew a poster of a sea eagle that he wanted to save from extinction. Nature conservation and nature themes became his big theme for decades.

At the same time, Bruun’s style changed. The caricature and stylization of the 1950s was replaced by strict realism, especially in animal drawings. Along with the sea eagle, Bruun used the same technique to draw, among other things, his popular poster of the Saimaa norte.

Erik Bruun was invited to the Independence Day celebrations this year.

Alongside drawing, Bruun used a lot of photography, especially in several of his plant-themed poster series. Of course, Bruun also continued to draw in stylization.

And still draws. Bruun was born in Vyborg in 1926 and is therefore approaching one hundred years of age. The newest work in the book is from this year.

Erik Bruun, naturally exhibition at the visual arts museum in Malva (Päijänteenkatu 9, Lahti) 29.1. until.

The Kalevala poster series was created in collaboration with the poet Lassi Numme. Pictured is the last poster of the eight-part series. The series was announced in 1985, the anniversary of the Old Kalevala.

Read more: The legend of Finnish design has lived for decades in a breathtaking concrete chamber in Kauniainen – Now Yrjö Kukkapuro, 89, tells HS about his shocking situation