Juventus-Bremer, the clause sends him to the Premier League: Manchester United on the defender

Gleison Bremer could leave Juventus at the end of the season. The 27-year-old Brazilian defender has an exit clause in his contract, inserted at the time of renewal (expires 2028), of 61 million euros – 10% would go to Turin – which would guarantee fifty-five million net of which thirty in direct capital gain to the Juventus club ( it was paid 41 million two years ago, it is currently on the budget for 25). Manchester United are after Bremer and aim to bring him to Old Trafford in July.

Huijsen-Juventus, how many clubs are ready to attack. Key for Juventus Koopmeiners?

Juventus could also let 19-year-old Dutch defender Dean Huijsen leave, valued at around 40 million euros. Roma would hold, but abroad there is a queue with Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig. Also watch out for Atalanta: Huijsen good name in the negotiation that the bianconeri will carry out to try to snatch Koopmeiners to the Goddess? Regarding the Dutch midfielder, Luca Percassi spoke in the last few hours: “He has not been sold to Juve or to anyone else and he hasn't even asked to be sold”, his declarations to L'Eco d Bergamo. “In the summer we refused a “It was a very significant offer for Koop and then we extended his contract, so we are calm. However, we will never be influenced by pressure from our members. At the end of the season we will evaluate whether and who to sell.”

Juventus on Calafiori for the defense

Meanwhile, according to calciomercato.com reports, Juventus is not losing sight of the Italian born in 2002 Riccardo Calafiori of Bologna, with the Uruguayan Facundo Gonzalez (currently on loan at Sampdoria) a possible bargaining chip.

