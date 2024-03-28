Thursday, March 28, 2024
Football | Viaplay made a tough decision for the broadcast rights of the Premier League

March 28, 2024
Football | Viaplay made a tough decision for the broadcast rights of the Premier League

Viaplay does not show all Premier League matches in Sweden and Denmark.

Football The streaming service Viaplay, which televises the English Premier League, has reached a new crisis solution for televising the series.

Swedish newspapers Aftonbladet and Dagens Nyheter and Danish newspapers Extra Blades and BT say that even with the most expensive Viaplay subscription, you can't see all the Premier League matches.

Viaplay and Amazon have, according to the newspapers, signed an agreement that gives Amazon Prime Video exclusive rights to one Premier League match in each round of matches.

“According to the overall assessment, it is the right path for us. We are always open to partnerships that give the best return on our investments”, Christian Albeck says to Aftonbladet.

Albeck acts as Viaplay Group's interim CEO in Sweden.

In total, 38 matches will be removed from Viaplay's package. According to Prime Video's press release, the solution applies to Sweden and Denmark.

The Finnish Premier League Followers will therefore be able to stick to their 380 match Premier League coverage, at least for the time being.

Viaplay and Prime Video's contract is valid for four years and includes all Premier League matches that start on Saturdays at 14:30 Finnish time.

However, Saturday's Premier League coverage does not start early throughout the season, but matches starting at 2:30 p.m. are played on around 25 weekends. This is the case, for example this season.

Prime Video therefore shows twenty matches at other times. Viaplay gets to choose the best match from weekday match rounds, so Amazon cannot access them.

“Our strong sports offer will not change much. We will continue to show about 90 percent of all [Valioliigan] matches exclusively,” says Albeck.

He did not give Aftonbladet a direct answer to the question about how big the risk is for Viaplay to go bankrupt in the next two years.

Last year, the streaming service made huge losses of over 870 million euros.

Viaplay the order costs SEK 699 in Sweden, or about EUR 61 per month. Albeck did not answer Aftonbladet's question about whether the price of the package may change this year.

In Finland, Viaplay Total costs 44.99 euros per month.

With a 12-month binding subscription, the subscription fee drops to 36.99 euros per month in Finland, making the total price of the subscription period 443.88 euros.

