Juve, the new board of directors: Scanavino CEO and Ferrero president. The nominations

On the day of presentation of the new board of directors of Juventusthe scene still steals the former president Andrea Lambs with sensational declarations destined to make a lot of noise, not only in the world of football. Agnelli at the shareholders’ meeting of the Juventus has announced that it will do “a step back” not only from Juventus but from all companies listed on the Family: so Exor and Stellantis. “She is a personal decisionit was my request, in total agreement with John Elkann. My will is to face the future in a free and strong way and to be able to turn the page and open a new chapter in my life with the freedom of thought which otherwise I wouldn’t have”. The former president also launches new barbs at Uefa: “I am convinced that interventions are needed in football, otherwise we will risk one decline in calciumin favor of a single dominant league, which is the Premier League, which in a matter of years will attract all available talent within its league. The hope is that the European Court of Justice recognizes Sport as an industry and the abuse of position of power dominant in Europe“.

It begins today – reads the Corriere della Sera – one new era with the discounted vote of the list for the board of directors, presented on Christmas Eve by Exorthe majority shareholder: Fioranna Vittoria BlacksLaura CappielloMaurice ScanavinoGianluca FerreroDiego Piston, with the first two independent directors. A board that the property wanted reduced to 5 members and that he will remain in office until the assembly that approves the financial statements as at 30 June 2025. A council of struggle, above all, and of government. Ferrerohistorical accountant trusted by the family Lambswill be nominated presidentwhile for Scanavinoalready general manager black and white, there should be the investiture from ad

Subscribe to the newsletter

