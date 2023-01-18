It is not yet clear what caused the plane to crash. There was no immediate comment from Russia, whose forces invaded Ukraine in February.

“We have information about 16 dead, including two children,” the police said in a statement. In her statement, she also referred to the killing Interior Minister Dennis Monastyrsky His first assistant and another senior official were on board the helicopter.

The governor of the Kyiv region, Oleksiy Kuleba, stated that helicopter It fell near a kindergarten and an apartment building in the town of Brovary, on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, on Wednesday, he said, adding that the accident caused casualties.

“There were children and kindergarten staff at the time of this tragedy,” Kuleba wrote on the Telegram messaging app. “I evacuate everyone now. There are victims.”