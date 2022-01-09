SummaryJuventus have won the away match at AS Roma with 3-4. Matthijs de Ligt received a red card ten minutes before the end, but Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny prevented AS Roma from making the 4-4 from the penalty kick in the spectacle in Stadio Olimpico.
Sports editor
Latest update:
09-01-22, 23:23
AS Roma took the lead in the eleventh minute via English striker Tammy Abraham, who scored his fourteenth goal for the Italian club who took him over from Chelsea last summer for 40 million euros. Seven minutes later, Paulo Dybala tied the score on behalf of Juventus. Through goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan (’48) and Lorenzo Pellegrini (’53, beautiful free kick), AS Roma took the lead again eight minutes after the break: 3-1.
Jose Mourinho’s team seemed to be going to book a welcome victory, but between minutes 70 and 77 Juventus scored no fewer than three times. Manuel Locatelli, Dejan Kulusevski and Mattia De Sciglio ensured with their hits that it was suddenly 3-4 in Stadio Olimpico.
In the 81st minute, Matthijs de Ligt received his second yellow card after a very unfortunate handball and the ball also went on the spot. Pellegrini had the chance to make it 4-4, but shot his penalty badly and Szczęsny was able to prevent De Ligt from being criticized again for a handball. That happened to him regularly in his debut season in Italy, when Juventus still became champions.
Juventus finished in fourth place last season. Now Massimiliano Allegri’s team is in fifth place, but the gap to the clubs from Milan is already huge halfway through the season. Juventus are on 38 points after 21 matches. Internazionale leads with 49 points and has one point more than fellow townsman AC Milan, which won 0-3 at Venezia FC earlier on Sunday.
Inter beat Lazio
Internazionale won 2-1 against Lazio on Sunday evening in San Siro, which made it quite difficult for the team of Simone Inzaghi (who previously coached Lazio for five years). Inter, with internationals Stefan de Vrij and Denzel Dumfries in the basic team, took the lead after half an hour via a goal from defender Alessandro Bastoni. Even before the break, Ciro Immobile equalized on behalf of the visitors from the capital. De Vrij and goalkeeper Samir Handanovic did not intervene, allowing the Lazio striker to produce his fifteenth league goal.
Milan Skriniar put the home side in the lead in the 67th minute with a good header. Lazio was unable to come alongside after that. Dumfries was sidelined in the 77th minute.
Atalanta lashes out with six hits in Udine
Earlier in the day, number four Atalanta already made a big splash in Udine. With Marten de Roon and Teun Koopmeiners in the starting line-up and Hans Hateboer as substitute, they won 2-6 on a visit to Udinese.
Atalanta already led 0-3 at halftime. Mario Pasalic, Luis Muriel and Roeslan Malinovsky scored. After an own goal by Berat Djimsiti (1-3), Muriel again decided the game fifteen minutes before the end with his second goal (1-4). Then Beto (2-4), Joakim Maehle (2-5) and Matteo Pessina (2-6) also scored.
At Atalanta, the midfielders De Roon and Koopmeiners were basic players. De Roon was substituted during halftime. Teammate Hateboer came in in the 73rd minute and provided the assist for Maehle’s goal. Bram Nuytinck had a basic place as captain at Udinese, which is fourteenth at seven points above the relegation zone.
Napoli
Napoli won at home thanks to a goal from Andrea Petagna 1-0 against Napoli and is the number three in Serie A. The team of former PSV players Dries Mertens and Hirving Lozano has two points more than Atalanta, but played one more game.
Lorenzo Insigne was injured after almost half an hour at Napoli. On Saturday it was announced that the captain of Napoli will transfer to Canadian club Toronto FC next summer.
Check out the current situation in Serie A here.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
#Juve #wins #spectacle #Roma #red #Ligt #Inter #lead
Leave a Reply