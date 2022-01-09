AS Roma took the lead in the eleventh minute via English striker Tammy Abraham, who scored his fourteenth goal for the Italian club who took him over from Chelsea last summer for 40 million euros. Seven minutes later, Paulo Dybala tied the score on behalf of Juventus. Through goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan (’48) and Lorenzo Pellegrini (’53, beautiful free kick), AS Roma took the lead again eight minutes after the break: 3-1.

Jose Mourinho’s team seemed to be going to book a welcome victory, but between minutes 70 and 77 Juventus scored no fewer than three times. Manuel Locatelli, Dejan Kulusevski and Mattia De Sciglio ensured with their hits that it was suddenly 3-4 in Stadio Olimpico.