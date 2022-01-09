Impressive comeback by Juventus to win over Roma

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Rome vs. Juventus, Paulo Dybala, figure.
Rome vs. Juventus, Paulo Dybala, figure.
Serie A match, the best of the date.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 09, 2022, 02:29 PM
Juventus gave a demonstration of category by coming back from 3-1 and winning the match 3-4 against the Rome, in the most important game of the day of Serie A of Italy.
With Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado on the field, the Turin team lost, but Roma fell apart and let the game be managed in the second half and ended up giving up all three points at home.
It may interest you: (Video: Muriel does not stop, here, the two paintings that he scored against Udinese)
Advance….
January 09, 2022, 02:29 PM
DOWNLOAD THE TIME APP
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your national news mail and the world
there was an error in the petition
Keep going down
to find more content
You got to content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $ 900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
.
#Impressive #comeback #Juventus #win #Roma
Leave a Reply