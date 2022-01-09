Impressive comeback by Juventus to win over Roma

Juventus gave a demonstration of category by coming back from 3-1 and winning the match 3-4 against the Rome, in the most important game of the day of Serie A of Italy.

With Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado on the field, the Turin team lost, but Roma fell apart and let the game be managed in the second half and ended up giving up all three points at home.

It may interest you: (Video: Muriel does not stop, here, the two paintings that he scored against Udinese)

Advance….