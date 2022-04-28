At least two or three Under 25s will be aggregated in pink from the summer: the casting is open. Miretti in the balance, Fagioli has a chance to borrow but watch out for renewal

Friday 28 April is a Counter-Reformation day. The supporters of the experience, of the Over 30 squads, of the zero risk have an easy game to shoot a video of Ionut Radu and comment that in short, with Handanovic we would have another favorite for the championship. True, by the way. However, Juventus has been following another path for months and the 2022 market is announced at two speeds. On the one hand, at least one player with international experience will arrive and Angel Di Maria is a name to consider: he is not a driver but on the pitch he has seen and faced everything. On the other hand, the rejuvenation process will continue, after the line drawn with the arrivals of Locatelli, Vlahovic, Kean, Kaio Jorge. Prediction at the end of April: Juve 2022-2023 will have two, if not three unreleased.

Who will they be? Those who want to bet on solid bonds – low risk, almost guaranteed success – bet on Federico Gatti: the defender on loan at Frosinone is already virtually a black and white striped feline. If there are no earthquakes, from July he will be one of Juve’s central four-five, with an approach to life and the pitch that seems perfect to please Allegri. Juve paid him 5 million plus 5 in bonuses, an investment to be put to the test soon. See also Canada: learn about some programs to make migration easier

The 3×1 in the middle – Together with him, two other players could remain in the first team, one per department. In midfield the candidates are Nicolò Rovella, who will return from Genoa, Nicolò Fagioli, on loan to Cremonese, and Fabio Miretti, now at Juve U23. Different ages: the two Nicolòs are from 2001, Miretti from 2003. Podium for the chance to stay: gold in Rovella, silver in Miretti, bronze in Fagioli. Reason number one: net of market developments, Rovella currently has more experience and the ability to recover balls that Allegri cannot fail to appreciate. Likely to stay in the squad. Miretti, on the other hand, is the number 1 talent of the Juventus youth teams and, for him, a year on loan can make sense. Foreign clubs and an A team have sought him out, Nicolò will try to play his cards with Allegri, aware that a year elsewhere would not be a defeat. Eye, do not start beaten. And Beans? He has two variables: a contract expiring in 2023, for which there will be inevitable discussions, and the future of Cremonese. If the promotion to Serie A becomes a reality, confirmation would be the most natural choice for him and for Zanimacchia, another Juve-owned player who is fundamental for Pecchia. The principle, however, in general, does not change: Juve will no longer be the All Star Team of 2018-20, with two champions per position, but in the squad they will take some risks on untested players. See also 5 players who should no longer be called up to the Mexican national team

The man from Mar del Plata – And then, a serious possibility will open up for Matias Soulé, the most particular of Juve’s talents. On the one hand, the least suited to Allegri’s football, that he loves physical players and balanced teams. On the other hand, the most creative, an Argentine left-handed with a great playlist: he has the touch, creativity and tracks of an artist. He is more curious than Marley Aké. Allegri will probably watch him in the summer and could carve out a role for him as the last man of the attack, with more space than this season. Speaking of which, the reassuring ranking paves the way for a plan B for May. Juve, in addition to chasing third place, could use the last few games to test some young players. A time of Miretti with Lazio, a starting shirt for Soulé with Fiorentina. Why not?

Attention, the leaflet attached to this article says that there is no need to exaggerate. Playing for Juve will always be a matter for a few and not everyone will have a chance. Radu Dragusin lived 2021-22 between Sampdoria and Salernitana and in the summer 99% will go elsewhere: sold outright or loaned, in Italy or abroad. With one certainty: he will not accept a Serie B. Koni De Winter had moments of glory in the autumn, when Allegri made no secret of considering him the best young player for basic technique. More recently, he has been called up as an aggregate from Belgium – true Belgium, the A-e national team will not make another year on the border between Allegri and U23: likely to sign abroad, on loan or outright. Like him, Ranocchia will play and, 90%, Stramaccioni, seen at different times with the first team. Destinies different from that of Kaio Jorge, for which we must abandon the logic of the market and add a drop of sadness: he arrived in the summer, had little space and destroyed his knee. He will return with the great cold, in November. See also Exclusive interview: Lotus CEO opens up about the future

