Public competitions, calls for tenders to hire over 1,300 units from the Ministry of the Interior

After the inactivity caused by the pandemic, and the related logistical and organizational difficulties, the car of public competitions it resumed working at full capacity. The selection procedures, following the entry into force of the recent reform wanted by Minister Brunetta, have become more agile; which is why calls for tenders are published more frequently, especially by public bodies that need to renew their staff. To give further impetus to the organization of the competitions there are also the deadlines linked to the implementation of the measures envisaged by the PNRR, affecting various departments. Among them, there is the Ministry of Interior that, within the year, should proceed with the organization of competitions for the recruitment of over 1,300 new units.

Thanks to the so-called “Milleproroghe decree”Was extended to December 31, 2022 the deadline for the organization of public competitions functional to the selection of 1,360 new units to be hired at the Ministry of the Interior. Basically, the competitions already authorized can be announced by the end of the year; as stated in paragraph 14 of article 1 of the decree published in the Official Gazette, “The bankruptcy procedures already authorized for the three-year period 2018-2020 and for the three-year period 2019-2021, respectively pursuant to article 5 of the decree of the President of the Council of Ministers of 24 April 2018, published in the Official Gazette of the Italian Republic no. 134 of 12 June 2018, and pursuant to article 13 of the decree of the President of the Council of Ministers of 20 August 2019, published in the Official Gazette of the Italian Republic no. 234 of 5 October 2019, can be completed until 31 December 2022 “.

Public competitions, the profiles required by the Ministry of the Interior

As already mentioned, the next competition notices published by Ministry of Interior they will be aimed at hiring 1,360 new units, to be included in the dicastery staff. The available places will be allocated to different profiles, that is prefects (130), advisers (70) and second-tier executives (10); the other profiles are units to be included in functional areas II and III (with economic classification F1 and F2). More details will certainly be communicated within the specific competition notices, which can be consulted in the Official Gazette, on the institutional portal of the Ministry (in the section dedicated to insolvency procedures) or through a specialized portal such as www.concorsipubblici.com.

Public competitions, requirements and exam tests

As this is a public competition, participants must first of all be in possession of the following generic requirements: possession of Italian citizenship; age of majority; enjoyment of civil and political rights; regular position with regard to any military service obligations; not having received criminal convictions for crimes involving expulsion from public offices; not having been dispensed or dismissed from employment in a public administration; not having been fired from a government job.

For each type of profile, the competition notice will also indicate which are the specific requirements necessary for the presentation of the application form. The most important is certainly the educational qualification; it will be essential to have a secondary school diploma and it is not difficult to hypothesize that a specific master’s degree will also be required for the highest-ranking profiles (prefectural and managerial). In accordance with the recent reform of public competitions, further academic qualifications as well as service titles will help to determine the score for possible inclusion in the ranking.

Also as regards the structuring of the selection process, it is likely that the various competitions include one written test and subsequently a oral examination. The individual competition notices will specify the exam subjects relating to the selection procedures of each profile; finally, as regards the methods of conduct, the written tests should be “computer based”, ie to be carried out through the use of a digital medium.