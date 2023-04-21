The disqualifications of the managers remain a boulder: it is difficult to avoid a future afflictive sanction in a Champions League key

The fifteen points have for now been returned to Juve, but the boulder of the definitive disqualification for the top Juventus managers guilty of infringing article 4 on sporting loyalty has remained. No discount for former president Andrea Agnelli (two years of inhibition confirmed), Fabio Paratici (30 months), Federico Cherubini (16 months) and Maurizio Arrivabene (24 months) and this suggests that there will be a future penalty in any case because the club is liable for the work of its top managers (who has the power to sign) for direct liability. And it has been confirmed that the sanction will have to be afflictive.

The Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport has therefore referred the decision to the Federal Court of Appeal which, with a different composition compared to the one that decided the maxi penalty, will re-determine the sanction with better reasons than it did in the previous judgment. And he will have to clarify the position of Pavel Nedved, vice president, and – as the device says – determine the causal contribution of the individual directors “drawing the possible consequences also with regard to the sanction imposed on the Juventus club”. So, net of the discomfort of seeing the sporting convictions of former managers who have now left the scene confirmed, how should the “new” Juve be considered today? Relieved? confident? Worried? See also At 8 years old at Juve, then he bewitched Totti: Hasa, Montero's 10 who studies CR7 and Hazard

While awaiting the reasons which will be made public within fifteen days, it is not easy and perhaps not even correct to make too many predictions: we run the risk of appearing in favor of one scenario or another. But if the standings have once again made Allegri smile as he regains 59 points on the pitch and third place which is worth the next Champions League (a +6 over fifth-placed Milan and +8 over sixth-placed Inter), the chances that a penalty that account of the concept of affliction excludes Juve again from the top 4 remain very, very high.

Everything would lead one to imagine a downward revision by the new Court of Appeal with respect to the 15 points imposed by the previous one, but theoretically, one cannot even exclude that the Court confirms the 15 points, motivating them better, or even increases if it serves to make the sentence afflictive. Because everything revolves around the concept of affliction. Let’s try to exemplify. A sanction that relegated Juve from third to fourth place would cause them to lose a position in the standings but would not change the result achieved, entry into the Champions League, as it would not be afflictive. While it would obviously be a penalty that took her from third to fifth place, outside the Champions League (or from third to eighth, excluding her from all Cups). See also WEC | Calado: from karts to Ferrari LMH, between sacrifices and lessons

On closer inspection, therefore, it does not matter how many points can be awarded (7-9-12-15) but where those points will catapult Juve. Can the club on appeal not suffer any sanctions? The Juventus lawyers optimistically say yes, but this hypothesis would be in clear contrast to the heavy disqualifications of the managers responsible. One thing can already be said with certainty today. Even the Court of the sports guarantee college ruled that the top management of Juve must be clearly disqualified for conduct contrary to the principles of sporting loyalty. Perhaps the worst stain on an executive’s resume. Since yesterday, some careers risk having already reached the end of the line in the world of football. Now it will be necessary to understand the timing of this upcoming umpteenth trial and how it will fit with the other open matches involving Juve: the salary case and illicit relationships with agents that could lead to other indictments. One episode at a time, of a story that seems to have no end. See also F1 Videos | Report Live: Max and Charles, a 1 to 1 challenge

April 21 – 08:05

