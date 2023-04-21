Interim reports | Inderes in noticeable growth, the result doubled

Inderes reported on Friday about the noticeable growth in the first quarter of the year.

stock research and the business of the investor communication company Inderes grew significantly in the first quarter of the year.

Inderes’ turnover increased to five million euros in the first quarter, which is 54 percent more than in the comparison period a year earlier. According to the company, its turnover increased by about 25 percent if the effect of acquisitions is removed from the figure.

The company’s ebita operating profit almost doubled in January–March to 0.6 million euros from 0.3 million euros in the comparison period. Ebita operating profit refers to the result before depreciation and impairment of intangible assets.

The ebita percentage, which measures profitability, improved to 13% from 10.2% in the comparison period.

Inderes according to especially the demand for its general meeting product increased significantly in the first quarter of the year. According to the company, license sales for the current year’s general meeting period have increased by more than 40 percent from the previous year.

Inderes says that it has delivered services to 392 listed companies in the previous 12 months. A year earlier, the corresponding figure was 190 listed companies.

CEO of Inderes Mikael Rautanen says in the results release that the basis for future growth built during the last year can now be seen in the figures for the beginning of the year.

“The event business has made a successful change towards increasingly larger hybrid events. Large listed company clients in particular have seen that we are able to carry out webcasts as well as larger general meeting and capital market day events.”

Inderes keeps its profit guidance for the current year unchanged. It instructs that the turnover will exceed 17.0 million euros this year. Last year’s turnover was 13.5 million euros.

Likewise, the company still estimates that its profitability, measured by the ebita percentage, will improve from last year’s 9.4 percent.

Inderes expects IPOs to remain low this year, and estimates that its full-year results will be focused on the latter half of the year.