The failure to return to Continassa three days ago had a specific reason: Giorgio Chiellini had had contact with a positive person, therefore he had been forced to observe a period of preventive isolation as per the Health Protocol. Today the Juventus captain returned to Turin, took the swab exam and then trained: individually, as happens every time the players return from commitments with the national teams or in any case from long periods of inactivity.

POSITIVE BUFFER

–

In the evening the response: positive buffer, the number three of Juve will be forced to spend the next few days in quarantine, waiting for the negativization like Pinsoglio and Arthur. The fact that he trained alone reduces at least the chances of transmitting the virus to his teammates during training, but the situation must still be monitored. Juve, in addition to the first team, find themselves having to manage numerous other positivity between Under 23 and Women, the latter even before the Christmas break.