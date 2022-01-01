The beginning of the year also brings a series of extra expenses. IPTU (Urban Building and Land Tax), IPVA (Motor Vehicle Property Tax) and school supplies are some of the bills that come with the new year. And with inflation soaring, many workers are looking for extra income to cover these expenses.

The monetary correction of the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Length of Service), which is on the agenda of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), can guarantee around R$ 10 thousand in the worker’s account. While the money is not yet available, some people are using the FGTS calculation tools to earn extra income.

The supervisor of care at a hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Viviane Neves, has been helping workers to calculate the value of the revision and, consequently, has been paid for it. The professional uses the kit FGTS Loit, a technological tool that automatically calculates the amounts that workers have to claim for the revision of the FGTS, to verify the amounts that people have to receive. In this way, it guaranteed the receipt of around R$ 20 thousand in just two months.

“I started to publicize the Review on my social networks and contact networks and the demand of people wanting to know the value of the calculation exploded. Today I have more than 220 people with lawsuits in progress at the Court, and over 540 contacts, who have already done the calculation and provided assistance”, says the supervisor of a hospital and, also, a law student in Rio de Janeiro.

“The legislation allows, in certain situations, citizens to resolve their legal problems, without the mandatory participation of a lawyer”, says Antônio Maia, Founder of Loit FGTS.

