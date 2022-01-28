The lawyer of the detainee Ramón C., ‘El Manitas’, Lorena Iglesias (in the center), this Wednesday. Photogenic/Claudia Alba (Europa Press)

The Court of Instruction number 5 of Valladolid has agreed to the provisional release of the detainee for the “forced disappearance” of Esther López de la Rosa, 35, in the town of Traspinedo (Valladolid, 1,100 inhabitants), according to sources. of the Superior Court of Justice of Castilla y León. “The person under investigation has the obligation to appear every day, he will not be able to leave Spain and must communicate any change of address,” these sources add. The performances are still declared secret.

The young woman from Valladolid was seen for the last time last Wednesday, January 12, after having seen a soccer game and dined with several friends in some wineries in Traspinedo. According to the investigation, when they were heading to the town in the car of one of them, the woman got out next to the La Maña restaurant, next to the national 122 they were driving, five minutes by car from her town. Behind this bar is the El Romeral urbanization, where the arrested man, about 48 years old, has a home. The authorities handle the hypothesis that she, who already knew him before, went to her house, something that the man has confirmed, but according to her testimony, the woman left the chalet on her own feet.

Last Saturday, the Civil Guard arrested Ramón C., known as the handyman When he appeared for the first time on Tuesday before the Court, he accepted his right not to testify. The judge extended her detention for 72 hours, a term that ended this Friday, at which time she has returned to appear in court and her provisional release has been decreed.