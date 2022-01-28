The selections of Colombia Y Peru will be played on Friday at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla much of their hopes of going to the Qatar World Cup 2022 in the game of the fifteenth day of the South American Qualifiers.

Despite the fact that they have gone five games without winning and without scoring goals, as a result of four 0-0 draws and a 1-0 defeat with Brazil, the coffee growers come to this match in fourth place with 17 points and with one of the clearest opportunities to go to Qatar in November.

In front they will have the “Blanquirroja”, which is currently fifth with the same number of units as its rival of the day and, therefore, is provisionally obtaining the regional quota for the playoffs, driven by the two wins to the thread that he achieved in the last two days.

For this game, the Colombian coach, Reinaldo Rueda, will have as main casualties the injured Atalanta attackers Duván Zapata and Luis Muriel, as well as Jefferson Lerma who will miss the match due to covid-19.

Given the casualties of La Dea’s gunners, the strategist will be able to use Falcao García for this game; Alfredo Morelos, striker for Rangers; Rafael Santos Borré, figure in recent weeks with Eintracht Frankfurt; Luis Suárez, summoned at the last minute and performing well with Granada, and Miguel Borja, who has already scored a goal this semester with Junior.

“We must have peace of mind so that in this match we can once again celebrate a goal in this game, with the entire stadium and with the entire group united, as always,” Suárez said at a press conference.

Another of the hopes that Colombia will have to recover its scoring power is in James Rodríguez, who had a good end to 2020 and a great start to the year in the Qatari league, and Luis Díaz, who has 14 goals in the Portuguese league and is in the eye of English teams like Liverpool or Tottenham.

Likely lineups

Colombia: David Ospina: Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Davinson Sánchez, Yerry Mina, Johan Mojica, Wilmar Barrios, Mateus Uribe, James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz, Rafael Santos Borré and Miguel Borja.

Peru: Hedron Gallese; Aldo Corzo, Carlos Zambrano, Alexander Callens, Marcos López; André Carrillo, Yoshimar Yotún, Renato Tapia, Christian Cueva; Sergio Pena and Gianluca Lapadula.

