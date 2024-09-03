Deputy Prosecutor Annalisa Imparato: “The spoil system, even if in an undeclared form, belongs to many areas, including the Judiciary, we need to understand what the boundaries are”. The interview

On Saturday we were able to appreciate the intervention of Annalisa Learned, Deputy Public Prosecutor, during the event “The Square”. Confronting the Deputy Minister Sixtus and the President of the ANM Saint Luciahas been very effective in communicationand for this reason the square appreciated its genuineness. Qualities that bring people closer to the judiciary. I was able to see in fact how the colleagues of the press and a sea of ​​citizens literally surrounded her, as soon as she got off the stage, with compliments. Above all because she highlighted the idea of ​​human fallibility judiciary and the need for a change serious.

I want to offer the opportunity to those who were not there to read it; therefore, I ask you What are the problems you personally see in the Judiciary?.

Director, I believe that physiologically, over time, any institution must make corrections, also based on events, and, unfortunately, they have occurred. negative episodes also for us magistrates. You see, we have addressed the issue of theabuse of officeof influence peddling, and as the President has also been able to note Saint Lucia could not deny that sometimes even individual colleagues may have exceeded their competences. I read in the newspapers about the media crucifixion of Arianna Meloni and I did not agree with the line of the President of the ANM to respond in the newspaper and participate in this media circusbecause this is not our function.

As I said in the square, even if a file had been filed for alleged influence peddling against Arianna MeloniI’m really curious to see what it’s all about, because politics is called to choose. The President Saint Lucia he did not deny, for his part, because it is the harsh reality that there also exist in our world one or more forms of spoil systeminternal and external.

Saint Lucia he did not deny that there have been several influential prosecutors or magistrates in Italy who over time have interceded or are interceding with the Police Forces to have assigned – in the various commands – the managers or officials they liked, not exercising in this way – in my opinion – their office properly, but exercising their influence, however – in any case – altering the impartiality of free choice of the Public Administration, thus indirectly intervening in various areas, of careers, of the relative salary progressions, how would this be legally classifiable?! Who should investigate this system, the Police Force who receives the request or the judiciary that has submitted them?! So before thinking about other people’s houses you should always fix your own first.

In fact we have noticed how President Santalucia did not deny it. So the relationship to be paid attention to is not between the different functions of the Judicial Authority but also with the Police Forces?

There reformin part, has been concerned with this aspect but in a way, I believe, marginal. As said, in reality, the improper criterion of the spoil system It is sometimes also applied by Judiciarybut with a substantial difference: politics, if you think about it, has that function, that of choosing, but when it does so it leaves a trace, deliberating, voting, others do not. And it is the lack of transparency a serious problem in all areas in my opinion, because some ill-thinking person might believe that the interest in bringing welcome investigators to one’s court or in removing those who are not, could have improper, conspiratorial purposes, when, certainly, this is not the case.

So is there or could there be further and broader scope for reform?

Certainly, and in fact I shared the Deputy Minister’s vision Sixtuswhere he himself asserted that we (editor’s note: magistrates), like all citizens and all categories, must constitutionally accept the reforms and remove from our heads this mentality /from the student movement – that if we don’t like something we “occupy”. Laws are accepted, period, we are not the legislator, Maybe this is missing for some people.



Palamara at the time spoke of Salvini who had to be stopped, today we read of an alleged dossier on Arianna Meloni, you from the stage of “La Piazza” echoing the vice-minister Sisto said that fear could be legitimate…

There politics she is called to choose, she is paid to do this, but it is normal that a person who has such an important political and party role, who does not enjoy any form of immunity, in a party that has taken on a reform that has always been threatened and never implemented, which has been opposed by a large part of the Judiciaryafter the interception of Palamara to the address of Matteo Salvini, some human concern may be nurtured, whether founded or not. It is up to the judiciary demonstrate that those times are over, that it was an isolated episode, and that we (editor’s note: magistrates) are – like all the others – inclined and disciplined in accepting any reforms chosen by Parliament. Then, like many colleagues, I have a very strong idea of ​​the State, and I believe that threats or revenge do not belong to good people or to people of the State, these are the systems of mafiasof those we fight daily, certainly not our own.



What do you think about the psychological aptitude tests for magistrates, so opposed by President Santalucia?

In favour of the introduction, indeed I would modify the scope of the competition by introducing, with an important evaluation in its own right, the Psycho-aptitude tests of entry and constant monitoring by selected commissions. I was literally taken aback by the President Saint Luciawho says that the mental health of a magistrate can be seen from the quality of the essays written during the competitive exam, but are we kidding?! Couldn’t a brilliant, well-prepared person have less mental health?!

What could politics do to help magistrates?

Politics should not help our category, but make yourself credible in the eyes of citizens and in my opinion it can only be done by choosing prepared managerial classes, it is unthinkable to be able to sit in certain assemblies without having a path. What I ask myself as a citizen first and then as a magistrate is: why – often – the choice by the leaders of the parties falls on subjects that are much talked about. In my opinion, just as for magistrates citizens are rightly requesters, tests, integrity and so on and so forth, from politics citizenship asks for worthy representation first and foremost. I too, I admit, have very often had serious doubts when the political leaders who have opted for certain candidacies, because it seems unlikely that those who have broad instruments of knowledge and knowability – because they lead the ministries and are at the center of the control rooms – do not know. Therefore all the institutions need to regain the due credibility.

