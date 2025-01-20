One of the purposes of José María Almoguera It was for people to know him beyond his family controversies. For this reason, he decided to enter ‘GH DUO’, where he is a couple with Jeimy Baezex-girlfriend of Carlo Costanzia. And, in a way, he is succeeding. the son of Carmen Borrego He has shown his most friendly and joking side with his companions, but also his most romantic. So much so that he has already had several kisses with Maria Sanchez‘The sherry’. What started as a friendship has turned into something more special. Point out that they want to give free rein to what they feel without their colleagues finding out.

From the first kiss between the contestants, all eyes were pointed at Paola OlmedoAlmoguera’s ex-wife. Even more so after there have been rumors of a possible reconciliation since they announced that they were going their separate ways. However, the beautician assured that it did not bother her since they are not together and can freely rebuild their romantic lives: “Great, she is a totally free person and has every right like any other person.” Of course, he explained that he had not been able to see the kiss since he is not following ‘GH DUO’.

This morning, from ‘Let’s see’, Carmen Borrego He has spoken out again about his first-born son’s kisses with the Andalusian woman. He has also confessed that he gave him a series of advice to face the adventure in the best possible way, which shows that although both want to resume the relationship they had before the family dispute, things were already on the right track before the young man entered the coexistence program. «I talked to my son long before he came in. “I have given him advice and told him not to do anything that he would later regret.” Of course, he claims to have no knowledge of Amandathe girl to whom José María has apologized from Guadalix de la Sierra for his kisses with Maria Sanchez.

Discarded theory

On the other hand, he does not consider that when his son is turned off inside the house it is because he misses his Paola Olmedo. «I discard that theory. “I know they get along well,” he slipped. Carmen Borrego. What no one expected was the confession he made after those words: “I speak with PaolaI don’t mind saying it. “They are clear that this is absolutely over and done with.” Some words that are surprising after the public exchanges of accusations that have occurred between them. What’s more, the couple assured that the fact that their conflict was in the media took a toll on their marriage. Now, the tables have turned and good harmony reigns between them.