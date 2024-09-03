Fornaroli in F2

The new Formula 3 champion is ready for the next chapter. After having achieved the first single-seater championship of his career in Monza thanks to an exciting overtaking on the last corner of the last lap, Leonardo Fornaroli is already looking forward to the leap to Formula 2: In fact, the Invicta Racing team will be waiting for him among the cadets next season and that is one of the teams that have best interpreted the transition to the new generation of cars debuting this year. The official confirmation came from the British team, currently leading the F2 team standings led by Gabriel Bortoleto who, with the victory in the Feature Race of Monza, has reopened the fight for the drivers’ title, moving to just 10.5 points from the leader Isack Hadjar.

Debut in Abu Dhabi

Fornaroli, a talent from Piacenza who will turn 20 on December 3, will debut behind the wheel of the new single-seater in the coming months. The opportunity is in fact offered by End of season testing scheduled in Abu Dhabia few days after the end of the Formula 2 championship. A moment that will certainly be crucial to begin the learning phase on the track, and also confirm in the antechamber series of F1 the excellent qualities of speed and consistency that allowed him to hit the F3 champion title. Leonardo will be the second Italian to drive a car of the Invicta team (formerly Virtuosi Racing) in the cadet category after Luca Ghiotto, who was among the great protagonists of the 2019 season.

Fornaroli speaks

“I am happy – explains Fornaroli in the official press release from the English team – to be able to celebrate winning the F3 championship with this news and I look forward to stepping up to F2 next season. Invicta Racing has proven itself to be one of the best teams in F2 over the years, including this season. I am really excited to be working with the team in 2025. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Trident for the last three years, as they have proven to be the best team in Formula 3. Going from the best team in F3 to the best in F2 is a dream come true”.