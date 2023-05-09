Tuesday, May 9, 2023, 7:17 p.m.



First victory for Marc Márquez in 2023. At least in the offices. And it is that finally the MotoGP Court of Appeal has given him the reason in the appeal that his team presented after the FIM Commissioners Panel rewrote his sanction for causing the accident in the Portimao race, and after learning that he could not participate in the next appointment in Argentina due to injury. The initial writing clearly indicated that he had to serve the penalty in the South American country, and this was changed to include the tagline “in the next race in which he participates.” Honda previously appealed this modification to the letter, the court applied precautionary measures to study the case in depth and the sentence that has now been made public has been favorable to the Spanish pilot.

In the statement released by the International Motorcycling Federation, it is indicated that the “Court considered that the Double ‘Long Lap Penalty’ imposed on Marc Márquez by the Panel of Commissioners during the race in Portugal held on March 26, 2023 has been fulfilled by the non-participation of the driver in the 2023 race in Argentina. Therefore, Marc Márquez is allowed to compete in the next race in which he can participate, without any other sanction. In this way, the driver from Cervera will return clean to the next event in which he participates, which could be this weekend at the Le Mans circuit.

Precisely this Tuesday, Marc Márquez had to undergo a medical examination in which a new CT scan was to be carried out to assess the state of the thumb of his right hand. Fractured in the fall in Portugal and had to be operated on a day later. A complicated injury that has already made him miss the last three races in Argentina, Texas and Jerez; and that he still keeps his participation in the French event in suspense. In principle, this same Wednesday the Repsol Honda team should announce whether or not its rider will finally return to competition this weekend. In case of doing so, he already knows that he will do it without any penalties in the race, in order to re-engage in the battle for a championship in which today he is 80 points behind the leader Pecco Bagnaia.