Brembo is confirmed between companies growing Italian automotive companies in Italy and worldwide with consolidated net revenues in the first quarter of 2023 amounting to €961.9 millionup 12.2% (+11.6% at constant exchange rates) compared to the first quarter of the previous year.

Among the growing companies is Brembo, a flagship for Italy. In the quarter under review, all the segments in which the Brembo group, specialized in braking systems, operates, showed a positive trend: the auto sector grew by 12.9%, motorcycle applications by 3.0%, commercial vehicle applications by 14.0% and 23.4% competitions compared to the same quarter of 2022.

Where Brembo grows the most

Geographically, sales grew by Italy by 4.0%, in Germany by 26.8%, in France by 19.7%, in the United Kingdom by 2.4% (+3.1% at constant exchange rates).

L’India grows by 13.8% (+18.8% at constant exchange rates), China is down 9.1% (-6.8% at constant exchange rates), while the Japan grows by 8.7% (+12.0% at constant exchange rates).

In South America Brembo grows by 64.5%

The market North American (United States, Mexico and Canada) is up by 14.1% (+10.1% at constant exchange rates), that South American (Brazil and Argentina) of 64.5% (+56.4% at constant exchange rates).

How many workers does Brembo have in 2023

In the first quarter of 2023, Brembo’s cost of sales and other net operating costs amounted to €636.1 millionwith an incidence of 66.1% of revenuesin percentage terms with the same period of the previous year, when it was equal to €568.0 million (66.2% of revenues).

Over 15,000 people work for Brembo

THE personnel costs amount to €162.4 millionwith an incidence of 16.9% of revenues, with a slight increase compared to the same period of the previous year (16.7% of revenues). Brembo people in force as at 31 March 2023 are 15.305 and compare with 14,966 on December 31, 2022 and 14,632 on March 31, 2022.

Brembo’s financial earnings

The gross operating margin (EBITDA) for the quarter amounted to €168.3 million (17.5% of revenues), compared to €150.8 million in Q1 2022 (17.6% of revenues). The net operating margin (EBIT) is equal to €104.0 million (10.8% of revenues) and compares with € 92.9 million (10.8% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022.

Net financial income amounted in the quarter to €1.0 million (€ 1.9 million in the first quarter of 2022); this item consists of Financial charges for € 5.1 million (€ 3.0 million in the first quarter 2022) and from positive net exchange differences for €6.1 million (€ 4.9 million in the first quarter of the previous year).

The result before taxes amounts to €105.0 million (10.9% of revenues) and compares with € 94.8 million (11.1% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022.

There tax estimatecalculated on the basis of the rates established by the legislation in force in each country, is equal to €27.9 million (€ 23.4 million in the first quarter of 2022), with a tax rate of 26.6%, compared to 24.7% in the same period of 2022.

Brembo’s financial position

The quarter closes with a net profit of €76.8 million (8.0% of revenues) which compares with € 71.7 million (8.4% of revenues) in the same period of the previous year.

Therefinancial debt net as at 31 March 2023 stood at €506.4 millionan increase of € 4.4 million compared to 31 December 2022.

In the first quarter of 2023, Brembo recorded a net profit of €76.8 million

Without the effects of IFRS 16, net financial debt would be €329.0 million, an increase of €68.2 million compared to December 31, 2022; it should be noted that in March Brembo purchased the Mexican building subject to expansion, previously held under finance lease.

Investments for new Brembo brake factories

Thanks to total investments for approx 500 million eurosBrembo grows worldwide by strengthening its production capacity in three key countries on three continents, Mexico, China and Polandthrough new factories built under the banner of digital transformation and sustainability.

In Mexico, Brembo is completing the doubling of its production plant Escobedo, in the State of Nuevo León, dedicated to brake calipers. The plant, once fully operational, will consequently allow the doubling of the company’s production capacity in the country.

In China, Brembo will expand its braking systems plant by Nanjing to strengthen production capacity in the country. The investment also includes the renovation of the research and development center at the Nanjing site. It will be a state-of-the-art center to support the development of new technologies required by the Chinese market. Works will begin in the second half of 2023 and the project is expected to be completed by the first half of 2025.

In PolandBrembo has decided to start building one new cast iron foundry in Dąbrowa Górnicza. The investment will create the most innovative Brembo foundry on a global level, which will be equipped with cutting-edge technologies also with a view to sustainability. The start of the first casting of the foundry is expected in the first part of 2025.

These projects are added to the already announced acquisition of spaces Italcementi at Red Kilometer of Stezzano, expected to be completed by the end of 2023 and thanks to which Brembo will be able to expand its headquarters in Italy.

Brembo, a leading company in the production and sale of car brakes

“The results for the first quarter 2023, approved by the Board of Directors, show double-digit revenue growth compared to the first quarter of last year – comments Brembo’s Executive Chairman Matthew Tiraboschi – the contribution came from all business segments, demonstrating how Brembo maintains its position of technological leadership in the reference market. In the context of an automotive sector undergoing profound transformation, we are investing to strengthen our industrial presence in the world.

In Mexico we are completing the doubling of our Escobedo plant. In China we will expand the Nanjing site between production and research, while in Poland we will build a new technologically advanced foundry. Three important investments to contribute to our growth and consolidate our role as a Solution Provider.”

