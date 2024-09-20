Freebird Games just launched Just a To the Moon Series Beach Episode the new chapter of the famous series of exciting narrative adventures. At the same time also announced the next chapter: The Last Hour of an Epic TO THE MOON RPG in an operation as eccentric as the development team itself, considering the contents of its splendid series.

Prices and details

You can then purchase Just a To the Moon Series Beach Episode on Steam for 7.79 euros (6.62 euros launch offer) and add The Last Hour of an Epic TO THE MOON RPG to your wishlist, always on Steam.

Will The Last Hour of an Epic TO THE MOON RPG be the true end of the series?

Freebird Games has released some details about Just a To the Moon Series Beach Episode ahead of its launch, making it clear that it is somehow a final episode, but at the same time it is not (since there is a sequel). The duration of the experience ranges from 2.5 to 3 hours (with the request to not exit the game during the credits) and it is recommended to play the other chapters before this one, since they make some of the events that happen understandable and allow you to better know the characters involved. We can tell you that it is definitely worth it, also because currently the entire series is on sale and can be purchased in a very convenient bundle, always on Steam.

The To the Moon series currently consists of:

To the Moon

A Bird Story

Finding Paradise

Imposter Factory

Just a To the Moon Series Beach Episode

The Last Hour of an Epic TO THE MOON RPG, the next chapter, does not have an official release date yet, but it seems to be a sort of real JRPG, even if we certainly expect something different, as Freebird Games has accustomed us to.