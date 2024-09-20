Parral.- A trailer loaded with tons of alfalfa bales left the road and fell 50 meters down a slope, leaving the driver with severe blows, extensive damage to the truck and the load scattered for several meters.

The events occurred at kilometer 20 of the Parral-Guadalupe y Calvo highway, when the emergency system was informed of the departure of a trailer of the asphalt pavement that ended up falling into a slope of about 50 meters and a short distance away there is a steep ravine that miraculously, did not fall into.

According to initial investigations by members of the National Guard, the accident may have been the result of the driver losing control of the heavy vehicle due to its excess weight.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, they found the driver of the trailer with severe injuries to various parts of his body and he was immediately taken to a hospital for medical attention.