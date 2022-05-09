Jurgen Klopp lives a rare moment with Liverpool. The 1-1 draw with Tottenham last Saturday has him on the ropes on the issue of the Premier League title, Well, that point and the triumph of Manchester City have him and his team conditioned.

Klopp knows that this tie was not the best, especially when Manchester City won and moved away in the table, although the tournament is not over.

The DT referred to the subject, to the words of ‘Pep’ Guardiola, who said that the majority wants Liverpool to win the tournament and on the option that Steven Gerard can be his successor at the bank.

The league. “I’m not sure I said [la carrera por el título sigue en pie] because it’s obvious. We both have 3 to play, my concern is how we can win our games. We shouldn’t score points before games are played. Why should we stop believing?

The tie. “What I said after the Spurs game I wouldn’t say now. That was just my feeling at the time. After City were eliminated by Madrid, that was obviously difficult to accept.

What Guardiola said. “I live in Liverpool. Here, many people want us to win the league, but even here, it’s probably only 50 percent.

The response to DT. “As coaches, and I’ve had this myself recently, after a game, obviously we’re hugely influenced by the game, by things like this. I don’t know what situation Pep was in after being knocked out of the Champions League, that’s obviously hard to accept, but then of course Liverpool got to the final, so you get this kind of thing: ‘But they played Villarreal ‘. , we played against Real [Madrid]’, and all that kind of stuff. And he’s right.”

It is true? “I have no idea if the whole country is supporting us. I don’t know that. It’s not the feeling I get when we go to most places and play there. In fact, it is the opposite. But maybe he knows more about it than I do.”

what’s coming “Liverpool are three points behind City in the title race, and Klopp promised that his team will keep fighting until the final moment. We both have three games to play and my concern is how we can win our games.”

Aston Villa. “We have nothing to do with how City will play their games, but before they are played we must not think about scoring points and I am sure City will not either.

Gerard theme. “My possible successor? Yes, of course, it’s possible. I have no idea, it’s not my decision. So I think it’s possible, that’s all.”

