Are we alone in the universe? A study has found that other civilizations may have discovered our planet long ago. I guess we can’t hide.

Washington DC – Genius and astrophysicist Stephen Hawking was convinced that there is other intelligent life in space besides humans. He called for the search for aliens to go ahead – although he also believed that these extraterrestrial life forms would certainly try to wipe out humanity. Stephen Hawking warned of a fatal error that could destroy the earth in less than 600 years. Two American researchers didn’t discover any aliens, but they did find out that there were plenty of opportunities for foreign civilizations to see our earth.

Study examines chances of extraterrestrial life discovering Earth

For years, scientists have been looking for extraterrestrial life – and at the same time for other planets on which life for us humans would be possible. Venus, Mars and moons are examined. Among other things researchers found a surprising reason why life is not possible on Mars. So far, however, scientists have not been successful in their search for aliens. But what if we have already been found by other life forms? Can we still hide from aliens at all?

Stephen Hawking, meanwhile, not only warned of extraterrestrial life

Astrophysicists Lisa Kaltenegger of Cornell University and Jacqueline Faherty of the American Museum of Natural History conducted a study to ask: What is the probability that extraterrestrial life has already discovered us? The two scientists published their work in the specialist journal Nature. In their analysis, Kaltenegger and Faherty covered the period from 5,000 years ago, the time of the first high civilizations on earth, to 5,000 years into the future.

Far more than 1000 stars were already in an ideal position to see the earth

For their study, the researchers used the Gaia database of the European space agency Esa. This has been measuring the positions and movements of stars in the Milky Way since 2014. “Gaia has provided us with an accurate map of the Milky Way that allows us to look back and forward in time and see where stars were positioned and where they will be in the future,” explains Faherty. There is also progress in the exploration of Mars: Another researcher developed one Fusion rocket that could take humans to Mars.

In their study, they came to an astonishing conclusion: over the past 5,000 years, well over 1,000 stars have been in an ideal position to see Earth. The prerequisite for this information is that comparable astronomical instruments are available on these foreign planets as on ours. The astrophysicists also assumed a method that is already used on Earth to discover exoplanets. In the method, a star is observed. When a planet passes this star, its brightness decreases. “Seventy percent of all known exoplanets have been discovered in this way,” explains Lisa Kaltenegger fnp.de.

In the next 5000 years, 319 more stars could reach an observation position on Earth

Based on this method, Kaltenegger and Faherty calculated that since the dawn of human civilization 5,000 years ago, 1,715 stars with alien civilizations could have discovered Earth. 75 of these stars are even so close to the earth that they can receive man-made radio waves. So it would no longer be possible to prevent extraterrestrial life forms from discovering us. 29 stars could also have rocky planets as terrestrial bodies in their habitable zone.

In the next 5,000 years, according to the calculations, 319 more stars could reach such a position from which they can see the earth. The prerequisite for this is again that the residents have suitable instruments for this purpose.

So-called exoplanets orbit seven of the stars that have been able to see the earth so far or will have the opportunity to do so in the future. Exoplanets are planetary bodies that are outside of the Sun’s prevailing gravitational influence but within the gravitational influence of another star. The “Trappist-1” system, for example, will be able to see the earth in 1,642 years – and that for 2,371 years.

Three exoplanets can currently see Earth

According to the two researchers, three known exoplanet systems are currently able to see our earth passing in front of the sun. The Ross 128 exoplanet system has been able to see Earth for 2,158 years. “Ross 128” is about eleven light-years from Earth and is believed to be the second-closest planetary system with an Earth-sized exoplanet.

But potential living beings on the exoplanet system would probably not have had a chance to receive radio waves. Because the observation window ended 900 years ago, long before the first radio waves emanated from Earth. "Would anyone have guessed at the time that there was intelligent life on earth?" Kaltenegger wonders. "From the point of view of the exoplanets, we are the aliens."

NASA wants to use telescopes to keep an eye out for exoplanets in the future. If such planets are discovered, they should be observed with the James Webb Space Telescope. Among other things, the telescope will analyze the light that is filtered through the atmosphere of exoplanets. The space telescope should also search specifically for traces of life on exoplanets. “We are just on the threshold of finding life in the cosmos,” believes Lisa Kaltenegger.