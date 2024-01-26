The German coach Jurgen Klopp, in it Liverpool Since 2015, he announced his departure from the club at the end of this season, this Friday in a message to fans on the entity's television.

Your attachments Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz They will also leave their positions at the end of this season, said the current leader of the Premier League, and that he is still alive in the League Cup (qualified for the final), English Cup (qualified for the fourth round) and Europa League (classified to the round of 16).

“I can understand that it is a shock for a lot of people right now when you hear it the first time. I can explain it, I don't have enough energy,” said the 56-year-old coach, who won six major titles with the Reds, including the Champions (2019) and the Premier League (2020).

Klopp is seen as the coach who restored Liverpolol fans' confidence in the team, which had had very irregular campaigns and had won little before his arrival.

But not only because of the titles he is a legend, Klopp also managed to unite the team and fans again and once again made Anfield a stadium feared by rivals. With him, the big European nights returned to Liverpool and he made it seem like every home game was a party.

It is said that the German managed to unite the team with the fans after long periods of distancing.

“He went back to playing Anfield a stadium feared by rivals. With him, the great nights of Europe to Liverpool and made it seem like every home game was a party,” the nets noted.

What he won

Klopp won the Premier League in 2020, two years later he led his group to the League Cup title and in that same season he won the FA CUP.

Perhaps the greatest achievement was winning the 2019 Champions League with Liverpool, a year in which the English team also won the title. European Super Cup.

That 2022 was fantastic for Klopp and his group, as they also won the Club World Cup, in a glorious time for the cast.

Jurgen Klopp has announced that this will be his last season at Liverpool 😲 🏆 Premier League

🏆Champions League

🏆League Cup

🏆FA Cup

🏆 Club World Cup

He defined an era at the club.

His last title was in 2022, when he managed to win the Community Shield.