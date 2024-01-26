“Covid? Let's change his name“, because “the Covid of 2020-2021 no longer exists”. The proposal to rename the Sars-CoV-2 infection is Maria Rita Gismondo, director of the Laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and bioemergency diagnostics at the Sacco hospital in Milan: “What we continue to call Covid we should call differently”, says the expert to Adnkronos Salute, commenting on the weekly monitoring data of the ISS-Ministry of Health control room.

“The Sars-CoV-2 virus has mutated and we should now adopt another name for the disease it causes”, says Gismondo. “It will still circulate – he specifies – from an epidemiological point of view it will be fluctuating, with periods in which we will have more infected people and others in which we will have fewer”, but the pandemic infection that overwhelmed the world 4 years ago “is no longer the same” .

“Schillaci does well on the pandemic plan”

Gismondo then said “I absolutely agree with Minister Schillaci which in a positive way, as one does when with foresight one agrees to discuss any decision that involves choices based on science, has opened up improvements and adjustments” to get to the vfinal version of the 2024-2028 Pandemic Plan. “Any restrictions – underlines the expert in particular – will be absolutely consistent with the severity of the infection” that the plan will have to combat, “with absolute respect for human dignity”.