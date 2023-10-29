The kidnapping of the footballer’s parents Luis Diaz, English club striker Liverpool and the Colombian team, caused outrage this Saturday in the country whose Police managed to rescue his mother hours later while an intense search operation for the father continues.

The kidnapping occurred when the couple was driving in their vehicle through the Los Olivos neighborhood of Barrancas, a town in the department of La Guajira where the player was born, and were approached by four individuals who were traveling on motorcycles, according to witness accounts.

(Luis Díaz: Liverpool’s first drastic decision for kidnapping his father)

(Liverpool pronounces on kidnapping of Luis Díaz’s father in Colombia)

The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) He rejected “the security situation” that the Díaz family is experiencing and expressed his confidence that the authorities will be able to rescue

Luis Manuel Diazfather of the striker, as they did with his mother, Cilenis Marulanda.

“From the FCF we stand in solidarity with him and his entire family and we call for the relevant authorities to act as quickly as possible to resolve the situation,” the entity stated.

Klopp spoke

Jurgen Klopp made the decision, this Sunday, not to take Díaz into account for the match of the Pemier League against Nottingham Forest.

Klopp spoke about the matter and expressed his solidarity with his player, who is going through this difficult moment.



“I’ve never had that before. It is a new experience that I have never had.”said.

And he added: “We had to make a sudden change due to Luis Díaz’s private situation, which is of course boring for all of us. It was actually a very difficult night, to be honest.”

Liverpool confirmed this Sunday that it is aware of the kidnapping of the parents of

Luis Díaz, which occurred this Saturday in the Caribbean department of La Guajira, where the Colombian scorer is from, the authorities reported.

“The good thing is that we are here and we have to concentrate on football and that’s what we will do. However, it was a very special preparation… I had never had something like this before, and It is an experience that I would not have wanted to have.“Klopp said.

(Luis Díaz: kidnapping of his parents has a great impact in the English press)