It is the third day of the ground deployment of the Israeli army within the Gaza Strip, which is part of its war strategy to destroy the Islamist group Hamas. A progressive recovery of telephony and internet is reported in the Gaza Strip, after more than 48 hours without communications with the outside world. Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation is worsening and UN officials assured that some of their warehouses with essential goods were looted. The offensive has killed more than 8,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, controlled by Hamas, and in this group’s armed intervention in Israel on October 7, 1,400 people were killed.

The war inside Gaza continues after three weeks of conflict and multiple bombings. The Israeli army announced this Sunday, October 29, that there has been an increase in troops deployed in Gaza.

Benjamin Netanyahu, current Prime Minister of Israel, stated yesterday that the second phase of a “long and hard war” had begun with the ground incursions, which began last Friday, October 27 and were evident on Saturday, October 28 with infantry, armor and artillery.

Meanwhile, the desperation of civilians in Gaza is greater and efforts are advancing to bring in more humanitarian aid.

At France 24 we prepare a minute by minute to keep you informed about the conflict that is advancing in the Middle East:

7:10 (BOG) UN humanitarian aid warehouses looted in Gaza

Thousands of people broke into the warehouses and distribution centers of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees, UNRWA, to take humanitarian supplies, which were scheduled to be delivered, according to the agency.

Civilians in Gaza are under Israel’s so-called total siege plan, proposed as a strategy to weaken the Islamist group Hamas, so they do not have access to basic services and there is a restriction on the entry of food and medicine.

“This is a worrying sign that civil order is breaking down after three weeks of war and a strict siege in Gaza,” said UNRWA Affairs Director Thomas White, adding that people are frustrated and desperate.

Palestinians storm a UN-run aid delivery center distributing food to displaced families following Israel’s call for more than a million residents in northern Gaza to move south for their safety, in Deir al -Balah on October 28, 2023, in the midst of ongoing battles. between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Thousands of civilians, both Palestinians and Israelis, have been killed since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip entered southern Israel in an unprecedented attack that sparked an Israeli-declared war. Hamas with retaliatory bombings in Gaza. AFP – MOHAMMED ABED

6:55 (BOG) 40 trucks with humanitarian aid, at the Rafah border crossing

Two convoys, of 20 trucks each, were inspected during the last 24 hours by the Israeli authorities at the Rafah border crossing, between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, where the majority of civilians have moved, who to To avoid being victims of this war, follow the instructions given by the Israeli authorities.

The trucks include food, water and medical supplies, but not fuel, since Israel does not allow entry of this supply, which has been requested to power power plants so that hospitals, bakeries and water purification plants can operate.

If the convoys manage to cross the border, there would already be about 80 trucks that would have managed to enter since last October 21, when Israel authorized the entry of humanitarian aid, amid international pressure to make a humanitarian pause .

The UN has recommended the deployment of 100 trucks per day to meet the needs of the 2.3 million inhabitants of the Gaza Strip.

The humanitarian system in Gaza is facing a total collapse with unimaginable consequences for more than 2 million civilians. Needs are growing ever more critical & colossal. Food, water, medicine & fuel must be allowed to reach all civilians swiftly, safely & at scale. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 27, 2023



6:42 (BOG) Gaza recovers communications little by little

Internet and telephone services within the Gaza Strip are gradually being restored, after they were interrupted since last Friday when the Israeli Army began its ground offensive.

The announcement was made by the Palestinian telecommunications company Jawwal, which added that its technical team is carrying out operations to verify the damage that the network has suffered after days of intense bombing that had left the area incommunicado.

6:27 (BOG) The Israeli Army says it has attacked 450 Hamas military targets and that 311 Israeli soldiers have been killed

Israeli troops have attacked more than 450 Hamas military objectives in different places in Gaza, which would include barracks, as well as observation posts and anti-tank firing positions, according to the Army spokesman.

There were also reports of offensives against “terrorist cells” that sought to attack troops and that in the last few hours wounded two Israeli soldiers, one seriously.

Hagri, the spokesman for the Israeli Army, reported that 311 Israeli soldiers have lost their lives since the war against Hamas began after the Islamist group’s surprise incursion into Israel on October 7. The Gaza Health Ministry has reported 8,000 deaths in the Palestinian territories.

An Israeli soldier stands near weapons, during an official press tour organized by the army where they displayed a variety of weapons recovered from areas affected by Palestinian Hamas militants during their October 7 attack on communities across southern Israel , on October 26, 2023. AFP – ARIS MESSINIS

6:15 (BOG) Military deployment of the Israeli Army increases in the Gaza Strip

The Israeli Army continues its ground offensive within the Gaza Strip and sent more troops during the early hours of this Sunday, mainly in the north of the enclave, where military objectives have been set.

During his daily and now habitual communication, Israeli Army spokesman Daniel Hagri said that the new troops who entered the enclave will join the “forces that are already fighting,” after starting the new stage of the war with ground operations. .

“The activity from the ground is complex and includes risks for our forces as well,” the spokesperson added, referring to the strategy that seeks to banish the Islamist group Hamas, whose leaders are believed to be hiding in an advanced underground system in Gaza, according to Israeli intelligence has denounced.