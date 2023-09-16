A week after the independence demonstration of the 9/11 Day and in full negotiations for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez, Junts and ERC, whose votes are decisive for the election of the socialist candidate, met this Saturday with their respective national councils, which have served to send messages to the President of the Government and to reaffirm his positions.

Junts per Catalunya has warned Pedro Sánchez from Mataró (Barcelona) that it will not give in “not even half a millimeter” in his demands to support his investiture. In an intervention before the members of the post-convergent leadership, the party’s spokesperson in Congress, Míriam Nogueras, warned that the nationalist formation “will not relax” nor will its “legs shake” nor “will it lower its demands.” The demands were set by Carles Puigdemont almost two weeks ago at a conference in Brussels: amnesty law as a prior step to negotiating the investiture, a mediator, recognition and respect for the democratic legitimacy of the independence movement and that the Constitution is not the framework that Set the limit of conversations.

“Don’t think that time will fix things,” Nogueras assured Sánchez, because “you may be surprised.” “This is not about fit”, “it is about nation”, about “equal relationship”, he pointed out. Junts has positioned the meeting that the EU General Affairs Council is holding this Tuesday in Brussels as essential to keep the negotiation alive. The council will address the Spanish proposal that Catalan, Galician and Basque be official languages ​​of the EU. There are countries, like Sweden, that have shown their reluctance. “We will see the level of credibility of the PSOE,” Nogueras snapped. “And if Spain makes itself heard in the EU,” he added. This is an issue of vital relevance for the Junts negotiators, who boast that Catalonia is finally “getting paid in advance.”

Esquerra, meanwhile, has warned Pedro Sánchez that the negotiations are not going well, in line with what Nogueras has pointed out, asking that the talks be accelerated. “We are not going well, we are not going well at all,” said the Republican Secretary General, Marta Rovira, electronically from Switzerland. At ERC they believe that contacts are not progressing as they should and they do not want to encounter a “last minute” negotiation that forces them to take it or leave it. Rovira, in any case, already takes it as “given” that there will be an amnesty law, since all that remains is to “finish it,” according to Rovira. In her opinion, PSOE and Sumar have already “assumed” this amnesty law because they signed it in the constitution of the Congressional Board. The two messages that ERC conveyed this Saturday may be somewhat contradictory, because if the negotiation does not go well, as the Republicans say, it cannot take for granted the socialists’ commitment to the amnesty. No PSOE leader has publicly acknowledged that they are negotiating an amnesty law.

In his speech before the party’s national council, Rovira has demanded that Sánchez “assume” putting at the center of the legislature and the political agenda the reactivation of a new dialogue table, which would now be called a negotiation table. , in order to address the resolution of the conflict through a referendum. In addition, ERC demands a “commitment” to resolve the transfer of Cercanías and put an end to the “fiscal deficit.”