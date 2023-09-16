Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/16/2023 – 7:07

In one decade, Brazilian unions lost 5.275 million affiliated workers. In the last three years, although the job market has recovered the vacancies closed during the pandemic, 1.325 million workers have stopped being unionized across the country.

In 2022, 9.134 million workers were union members, despite the employed population having risen to a record 99.6 million. The data are from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad Contínua): Additional characteristics of the labor market, released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The result shows that, although there was a 4.9% increase in the total number of people working in Brazil in 2022 compared to 2019, pre-pandemic, there was a 12.7% drop in the number of union members in the same period . In a decade, the total number of unionized workers shrank by 36.6%, while the number of employed people grew by 11%.

The 2017 labor reform, which ended mandatory union contributions, is one of the factors that explains this reduction in the number of union members each year, said Adriana Beringuy, coordinator of Work and Income at IBGE.

“The labor reform, in addition to the drop in union taxes, brought more flexibility to workers’ contracts. So, because it is more flexible, giving greater character of independent and isolated bonds, it contributes to less collective participation of workers”, said Adriana.

She remembers that collective agreements and negotiations linked and united workers around the union. With the growth of these modalities and more flexible employment contract arrangements, there was a weakening of this type of group mobilization for the category’s interests.

“These are factors that contribute to this loss of unionization among workers,” he stated. “We know that with the reform, for example, in recent years, you have seen the intensification of these unitary, single-person contracts, such as PJ (legal entity), intermittent workers, the advancement of modalities such as MEI (individual micro-entrepreneur). So, people are organizing themselves around work more and more individually, rather than collectively. The greater this individual insertion, and not collective, this all ends up contributing to the loss of membership in the union.”

Fall

Unionization totaled 9.2% of those employed in 2022, the lowest level in the historical series that began in 2012, when 16.1% of those employed were unionized. All regions have seen a reduction in the unionization rate in the last decade. The biggest drop compared to 2012 occurred in the South (9.2 percentage points). In 2022, the North (7.7%) and Central-West (7.6%) regions had the lowest proportions of unionized workers, while the highest were those in the South (13.1%) and Northeast (10 .8%). In the Southeast, 8.3% of those employed were members of unions.

The highest unionization rate in 2022 was that of public sector workers (19.9%), followed by private sector workers with a formal contract (11%). However, the two categories are among those that suffered the most losses in the proportion of union members in a decade (-8.1 percentage points and -9.9 percentage points, respectively).

The IBGE coordinator assesses that the growth in the adoption of temporary contracts in public administration, replacing other permanent formal contracts, explains this drop in unionization among these workers.

Breath

The unions, however, won financial relief this week. On Monday, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) considered the assistance contribution to fund the operation of entities legal. The case deals with the possibility of charging in cases of workers who are not affiliated with unions and in a mandatory manner through a collective labor agreement and convention – which, in practice, ends up transforming the contribution into a new “union tax”.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.