Celebration in Barranquilla for the tenth Junior star in Medellín.
Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo
Celebration in Barranquilla for the tenth Junior star in Medellín.
The Barranquilla team won a vibrant final against Medellín and rose in the historical record.
A
Junior from Barranquilla was champion again. The team led by Arturo Reyes today managed to win the crown after winning, on Wednesday night, the second leg of the grand final of the second half against Deportivo Independiente Medellín.
With an agonizing goal from Vladimir Hernández, in the 90th minute, the 'shark' managed to force a penalty shootout, after falling 2-0 in the game. From the twelve steps, with absolute effectiveness, the 'Juju' collectors certified success.
Despite the complexities of the semester, The Barranquilla team managed to add one more star to its history. Thus, the team from the north of the country now has ten 'crowns', which places it as the fifth team with the most league titles in the country.
The teams with the most stars in Colombia
With its new title, Junior de Barranquilla continues to establish itself at the top of the records. However, it still seems to be far from Atlético Nacional, today the team with the most stars in the country.
This is the list of the teams with the most stars in Colombia:
Atlético Nacional (17 stars)
Millionaires (16)
America of Cali (15)
Deportivo Cali (10)
Junior from Barranquilla (10)
Independent Santa Fe (9)
Deportivo Independiente Medellín (6)
Once Caldas (4)
Sports Tolima (3)
Deportivo Pasto (1)
Quindío Sports (1)
Cúcuta Deportivo (1)
Magdalena Union (1)
Boyacá Chicó (1)
Deportivo Pereira (1)
A
