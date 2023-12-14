Netflix has unveiled a new list of games coming soon on the video game catalog for mobile devices included in the subscription. After confirming that there are approximately 90 games in development, the company indicated that those on the way include:
- Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit – 2024
- FashionVerse – 2024
- Game Dev Tycoon – 2024
- Sonic Mania Plus – 2024
- Braid, Anniversary Edition (April 30, 2024)
- Chicken Run: Eggstraction
- The Dragon Prince: Xadia
- Dumb Ways to Survive
- Hades
- Harmonium: The Musical
- Katana Zero
- Money Heist: Ultimate Choice (January 4, 2024)
- Monument Valley 1 & 2
- Netflix Stories: Virgin River
- Paper Trail
- The Rise Of The Golden Idol
- A game based on Rebel Moon
- A game based on Squid Game
Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit is the sequel to Cozy Grove and as a Spirit Scout on a haunted island, you will once again befriend and assist an unusual assortment of ghostly and troublesome bears. In addition to all the new ghost stories, Camp Spirit offers new activities, new furry companions with their own stories and abilities, and “so much more.”
FashionVerse it's clearly a game based on fashion: we will have to discover our sense of fashion and create new trends. It is an AI-powered 3D game that features “models in photorealistic scenes, offering greater creativity to all players.”
Game Dev Tycoon instead it will allow us to create our own gaming company in the 80s. We will have to research new technologies and create the best games in the world. In this exclusive version for Netflix we will also be able to create games based on films and TV series from the streaming platform.
Sonic Mania Plus needs no introduction. Exclusive to Netflix and for the first time on mobile devices, it allows you to control different characters from the SEGA saga in many levels.
Netflix, the numbers of the videogame division
Netflix then indicated some significant numbers for the video game division. Netflix Games has released 40 games in 2023 and in total there will be 86 games in the catalogue, including Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Football Manager 24 Mobile and Storyteller. He also released two home-developed games, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals and Netflix Stories: Love is Blind.
It also began expanding its gaming division by making games accessible from TV and computer, at least in the testing phase and only in the USA, UK and Canada. More countries are planned in the future.
He then also the advice system was strengthened dedicated to video games so as to help subscribers find the best products based on their tastes.
