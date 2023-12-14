Netflix has unveiled a new list of games coming soon on the video game catalog for mobile devices included in the subscription. After confirming that there are approximately 90 games in development, the company indicated that those on the way include:

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit – 2024

FashionVerse – 2024

Game Dev Tycoon – 2024

Sonic Mania Plus – 2024

Braid, Anniversary Edition (April 30, 2024)

Chicken Run: Eggstraction

The Dragon Prince: Xadia

Dumb Ways to Survive

Hades

Harmonium: The Musical

Katana Zero

Money Heist: Ultimate Choice (January 4, 2024)

Monument Valley 1 & 2

Netflix Stories: Virgin River

Paper Trail

The Rise Of The Golden Idol

A game based on Rebel Moon

A game based on Squid Game

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit is the sequel to Cozy Grove and as a Spirit Scout on a haunted island, you will once again befriend and assist an unusual assortment of ghostly and troublesome bears. In addition to all the new ghost stories, Camp Spirit offers new activities, new furry companions with their own stories and abilities, and “so much more.”

FashionVerse it's clearly a game based on fashion: we will have to discover our sense of fashion and create new trends. It is an AI-powered 3D game that features “models in photorealistic scenes, offering greater creativity to all players.”

Game Dev Tycoon instead it will allow us to create our own gaming company in the 80s. We will have to research new technologies and create the best games in the world. In this exclusive version for Netflix we will also be able to create games based on films and TV series from the streaming platform.

Sonic Mania Plus needs no introduction. Exclusive to Netflix and for the first time on mobile devices, it allows you to control different characters from the SEGA saga in many levels.