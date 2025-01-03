Sevilla has two important negotiations open to reinforce its attack: Rubén Vargas and Juninho Vieira. Two operations that cannot take place together due to the salary limit that is stifling the club and that was slightly cleared by the untimely sale of Lucas Ocampos in the previous summer market. With what is allowed due to the departure of the Argentine, the Sevillistas can make one of these two additions, as long as the sale price (annual amortization) and salary are less than four million. Both options remain open and Víctor Orta is working on them so that they can be available to their coach as soon as possible. The one that is advancing at the greatest pace is Juninho’s, with the positions with Qarabag very close at a figure that is around 3.5 million. The forward landed in Baku yesterday, after spending a few days on Christmas vacation, and will once again put pressure on everything to be closed as soon as possible. Sevilla cannot fully embark on finalizing these hirings until the market also moves in terms of the departures that the team needs to make to get more salary space. Kelechi Iheanacho, as reported by ABC de Sevilla, was informed beginning of the month of December that he had to look for an exit in January. Their agents were informed and Sevilla itself began to offer it on the market. The Nigerian’s annual cost is not unaffordable, especially for a player who signed on a free transfer in the summer, with a salary slightly higher than three million gross. Sevilla, through the forward’s own agents and other intermediaries, have received several proposals to acquire the attacker’s services for the next six months, although the intention remains a total separation, a situation that the player is not opposed to either, who He has proven that his time at Sevilla is far from being successful. Several proposals, even from the Championship with Watford, a market where Iheanacho continues to maintain a good poster, but none with a firm offer. There have been no formal proposals for the African striker, since the clubs place their interests in the first days of the market, to later launch themselves into what he offers. Nervión is moderately optimistic about these options. They know that they will have to wait and explore other options in case they are finally not able to release a player who has not shown anything in these months with Sevilla and whose hope is that his reputation as a forward for big teams will allow him to leave, even if it is, to a lower level championship but with economic ease. It will also be assessed if that sale or definitive exit proposal does not arrive and they must settle for losing sight of Iheanacho until June through a loan. This would not give them excessive salary margin to continue strengthening the attack, so they should activate those other operations that appear on Sevilla’s horizon. The more than possible arrival of Juninho would be the last push for Iheanacho to see clearly that he does not have a place in the Sevilla squad and that he must decide on some of the proposals that come for him.The ArgentinesThe other cards that Víctor Orta handles in The departure market is those of Gonzalo Montiel and Valentín Barco. The breakup of the second’s loan is about to fall, the move has even begun, with Brighton finalizing the agreement for the left-back’s new destination. With the full-back on the other side, since his judicial matter in Argentina has been closed, the proposals are beginning to arrive from Nervión and the Sevillistas intend to make a profit from his sale, since they have been waiting for too long for this problem to be resolved and Montiel He has shown, in the few moments that he has enjoyed opportunities this season, that he maintains his competitive level intact. The first dominoes of Víctor Orta must begin to fall to reinforce Sevilla in the month of January. Juninho is getting closer and pushes Iheanacho to say goodbye.

