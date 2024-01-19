The most important | Strikes halt air traffic and buses, Vastaamo suspect heard in court, Red Sea attacks threaten China's exports

HS's news summary tells Friday's most important news from Finland and the world. The daily summary appears on weekdays at 7 p.m.

Strikes stop air traffic

JHL's va. chairman Håkan Ekström (left), AKT chairman Ismo Kokko, PAM organization director Risto Kalliorinne, IAU union secretary Sami Rajala and SLL chairman Vesa Uuspelto at a press conference in Helsinki on Friday.

Several Union strikes practically stop air traffic in Finland from 1st to 2nd. February. On Friday afternoon, the trade unions operating in air transport and airports reported on the political industrial action in the sector.

The unions oppose the labor market reforms planned by the government and the weakening of unemployment security.

The strikes were announced at a press conference on Friday. The Public and Welfare Sectors Union JHL, the Service Sectors Trade Union Pam, the Aviation Union IAU, the Automotive and Transport Workers' Union AKT and the Finnish Transport Pilots SLL took part.

Members of JHL and Pam are responsible for many airport customer service tasks, while IAU is responsible for e.g. ground handling, passenger services and de-icing of airplanes. AKT members are cabin crew.

The unions estimated on Friday that around 7,000 wage earners are affected by air transport strikes.

In addition, the AKP decided on Friday about extensive political strikes until the beginning of February.

As for AKT, almost all industries are involved. Included are the truck industry, bus industry, travel maintenance industry, trade drivers, tanker and oil product industry, travel agency industry, terminal operations, freight forwarding industry, service repair shops, AKT Viking Line employees and stevedoring shop clerks, and the stevedoring industry.

AKT estimates that the union's work stoppages affect approximately 160 companies and more than 20,000 employees.

The counter-suspect was heard in the district court

Aleksanteri Kivimäki, the suspect in the Vastaamo case, was filmed in court in November.

Vastaamo data breach suspect Alexander Kivimäki denies being guilty of data breach and extortion.

On Friday, Kivimäki was heard personally in court for the first time.

Kivimäki told the court about his youth on hacker discussion boards and in the gaming world.

He challenged the information technology evidence of the preliminary investigation and denied his guilt.

Kivimäki is required to serve seven years in prison for aggravated data breach and extortion.

Attacks in the Red Sea threaten China's exports to the West

Storms in the Red Sea affect sea freight traffic.

World the disruption of one of the busiest maritime traffic lanes in the Red Sea has revealed the vulnerability of China's export-dependent economy.

Shipping costs and insurance for sea containers have become more expensive.

Some of the companies have said that they now rely more on factories in Turkey and Vietnam, for example, so that the impact of disruptions would not be so great. From China's point of view, there is a danger that companies try to reduce their risks and move their production closer to their home countries.

Other news from Finland and the world

There was a fire in an apartment building in Vuosaari, Helsinki

According to HS information, industrial action is also planned for health care

Petteri Orpo met Sweden's Kristersson and EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen

An oil warehouse caught fire when Russia shot down a Ukrainian plane

Netanyahu rejects the idea of ​​an independent Palestine

Sports and culture

Why are the Australian Open tennis matches played in the middle of the night?

Clock after three on the night before Friday, local time, the Finnish tennis star Emil Ruusuvuori prepared for the fifth batch of Russian star players Daniil Medvedev against in the Australian Open second round match in Melbourne. At that time, the match was over for just under four hours.

The match schedule of the Australian Open has caused anger over the years among players and local tennis fans alike. The reason for the special schedule is that with this arrangement the matches fit better into the schedules of TV viewers in Europe and the United States.

Four must-see shows this weekend

HS critics chose four interesting exhibitions that are worth visiting now.

For example in the Forum Box Riikka Anttonen the exhibition consisting of pieces carved from wood and stone as well as marble mosaics is subtle but offers plenty of joy of discovery. It's like an archaic smile that you can imagine for a mosaic face as well.

At Arts, the Vantaa art museum, you can stop to think about the meaning of home.

This is what we are talking about today

“I want to a more ordinary-looking woman.” That's what many men have said To Jaana Mitrose. He has noticed that muscular arms, short hair and a dashing attitude do not fit the usual standards of femininity in the dating market.

58-year-old Mitronen has been used to hearing comments about his appearance throughout his adult life.

Most of the comments come from the mouths of men of the same age.

