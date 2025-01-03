To elaborate churros at home it is only required flour, water, salt and plenty of oilingredients that are totally accessible. Then, the only thing missing will be the accompaniment that you want to give it, sugar or chocolate or both. Churros and/or porras are one of the best-known Spanish preparations, which are not lacking, of course, at Christmas time. The churros with chocolate in the cup is the quintessential New Year’s breakfast.

The key ingredients to make churros at home

Churros with chocolate. Image by Zozz_ on Pixabay.

We have seen that to get perfect churros oil is key. We can use olive oil or sunflower oil. For price and result, we recommend sunflower oil (high oleic is better), which has a higher smoke point, better prevents oxidation and gives the churros a more neutral flavor than olive oil.

The other fundamental ingredient is flour. What is the best flour to make churros? Each professional has their tricks and ways of working, and although we are not professionals, we have to know the basics. And this is summed up in that the churros They are not made with pastry floursince what we are going to achieve is that our churros explode in the oil.





What flour do I use to make churros?

Flour. Pixabay.

We need a flour that, once converted into dough, can be refreshed easily, It provides a special crunch and, of course, does not explode.

So, you have to use strong flourthe one used for baking, because it has gluten and it acts like glue. Specifically, on the packaging we must read 75% strength flour.





Be careful with oil and sleeve

Oil for frying. Image by Hans on Pixabay.

There are two other factors that can cause our churros to explode in the oil when frying. One is that we have made the excessively liquid dough.

The other is that we use pastry bags or similar to shape the churros. They are not worth it, they do not compact the dough enough. As a result, the dough becomes loose and explodes in the hot oil.

Finally, two tricks to make churros dough that we can use. Put orange or lemon peel in the water it will make the dough better. It also helps to give the churros a better appearance by adding a little bit of baking soda in the water.





