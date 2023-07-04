The start of the summer campaign continued to reduce the unemployment list in the Region of Murcia, which is celebrating its fourth consecutive month recording a drop in the number of unemployed. June left 1,744 fewer unemployed, 2.01% in relative terms, a figure higher than the national average (1.84%). The Community is the eighth autonomy in which unemployment falls the most in the sixth month of this year.

The drop in the number of unemployed is more notable compared to the same period last year, since 4,425 more labor contracts have been created and the number of unemployed falls by almost 5% (4.94%). There are currently 85,225 citizens of the Region of Murcia on the unemployment list.

The Ministry of Employment and Social Security also publishes the number of affiliates to Social Security. In June 2023, 650,239 affiliates were registered, with a variation of -0.32% compared to the previous month. Compared to the same month in 2017, the variation was 1.71%.

At the national level, June once again saw a drop in unemployment, although somewhat lower than expected, especially due to the arrival of the tourist campaign. In total, 50,268 inhabitants of the country left the unemployment list in the last 30 days, 1.84% in relative terms. Just over 50,000 jobs were created, the worst data since 2013, less than half of those generated last year.

By sectors



The Services sector was the one that most noted the fall in unemployment, as usually happens at the gates of summer. It registered 56,162 unemployed in June, 1,553 people less than in the month of May. Industry follows, where the number of unemployed falls from 8,605 to 8,485. In Agriculture there are 5,027 unemployed, 43 less, and Construction reported a drop of 74 workers (6,251 people without work in this sector).

By sex



With regard to male unemployment, this stood at 32,045 people in the Region of Murcia, almost 500 less than in Mayor, while female unemployment reached a total of 53,180, for which reason almost 1,300 women left the unemployment list in the last 30 days.