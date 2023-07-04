ACTO summit preview, scheduled for August, meeting convened by Gustavo Petro will be on July 8, in Letícia

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will visit the city of Leticia, Colombia, on Saturday (8.Jul.2023), to participate in the technical-scientific meeting on the Amazon, organized by the Colombian government, chaired by Gustavo Petro. Letícia borders Tabatinga, in the extreme west of the Amazon, in the triple border region between Colombia, Brazil and Peru.

According to the Planalto Palace, this meeting is preparatory for the summit meeting of the 8 member countries of ACTO (Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization), scheduled for August 8, in Belém.

On the occasion, the presidents of Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela should participate. A document approved at the meeting will be presented during the next UN Assembly (United Nations), in September, in New York (USA).

Through the treaty of July 1978, ACTO countries assumed a common commitment to preserve the environment and rational use of natural resources in the Amazon.

O Amazon Cooperation Treaty it also provides for the promotion of the development of the Amazonian territories, so that joint actions generate equitable and mutually beneficial results to achieve the sustainable development of the 8 nations.

The issue of the Amazon will be at the center of geopolitical attention for the next few years, culminating in the holding of COP30 (United Nations Conference on Climate Change), in 2025, in the capital of Pará. For the 1st time, the main UN event on environmental issues will be held in the rainforest biome.

Last week, Lula said that he intends to take to this year’s edition of the climate conference, COP28, in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, a joint position of countries that make up the South American Amazon regarding environmental issues.

with information Brazil Agency.