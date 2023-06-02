Dina Johnny (Dubai)

The Ministry of Education announced the reopening of registration in government higher education institutions and foreign scholarships for the first semester of the academic year 2023-2024, in order to facilitate the enrollment of students who were unable to complete the registration procedures within the previously specified deadline.

She pointed out that the new deadline for registering twelfth grade students, both male and female, ends on June 7.

The Ministry of Education called on those concerned in public schools to urge students to submit all documents necessary for registration in order to be able to reserve an academic seat for the next academic year.

She emphasized that the new deadline is the last opportunity to register and enroll in the first semester of the university for the academic year 2023-2024. The Ministry has set several conditions for requesting an external scholarship, including that the student should not have a full scholarship or scholarship from one of the institutions or scholarship agencies inside or outside the country, And to be of good conduct according to a certificate from the concerned authorities accredited in the country, and to have obtained a direct academic acceptance that is not conditional on other requirements, indicating the beginning and end dates of the study and the total cost of the study.

The Ministry requires that the previous qualification be equalized and certified by the Ministry, and that the student adhere to the period required to attend the study in a manner that does not conflict with the certificate equivalency system, and that he be medically fit according to a certificate from the concerned authorities accredited in the country. And she stressed the importance of the student passing the personal interview, providing a certificate of exemption, postponement or termination from the national service for male students, and signing a declaration of commitment to the scholarship and study aid law and its implementing regulations and any other relevant declarations specified by the Ministry among the scholarship requirements.