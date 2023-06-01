On the occasion of the Republic Day, Amazon celebrates Italy with a special initiative by illuminating the Spheres that make up the Seattle business center with the tricolor. The lighting of the Spheres celebrates the anniversary of the Republic Day, on the occasion of which Amazon, for the second consecutive year, opened a special promotional window on Made in Italy in 11 countries – United States, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland and the Netherlands – where customers can buy online a wide selection of products from the most famous Italian brands and from thousands of small and medium-sized enterprises which, through the platform, reach customers in Worldwide.

The ‘Digital Made in Italy Days’ are promoted jointly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ICE Agency and Amazon for the promotion of Made in Italy in the world.