“There is a place at the bottom” continues to intrigue all his followers. Although July tried to keep Cristóbal from finding out about Laia’s adventures in Cusco, Diego Montalbán would show him the photo that would make his son doubt and think that he had been ‘sawed’. On the other hand, Joel will fulfill his dream of being part of “Group 7” and will help him overcome his disappointment in love after Macarena and Mike’s engagement. In addition, the intrigue continues if the ‘Chef Nose’ will return to Nuevas Lomas after his fight with Francesca.

The preview of “AFHS” chapter 232 has left fans in shock and here we tell you everything about its release so that you know the conclusion.

Watch here the preview of “AFHS”

When does “AFHS” chapter 232 premiere

Chapter 232 will premiere on Thursday, June 1 through the América TV signal. In addition, as their fans are used to, it can also be seen on TVGO.

What time does “Al fondo hay sitio” season 10 show?

Season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast Monday through Friday from 8:40 p.m. Therefore, chapter 232 will be broadcast in prime time on América TV.

Here we share the international schedule in case you see it from another country:

8:40 p.m. in Ecuador

8:40 p.m. in Colombia

8:40 p.m. in the United States

8:40 p.m. in Mexico

9:40 p.m. in Chile

9:40 p.m. in Venezuela

9:40 p.m. in the United States

10:40 p.m. in Argentina

3:40 am in Spain the next day.

Where to see “In the background there is room” 2023 for free?

In order not to miss a single chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio” you must tune in to the América TV signal from your television. In case you cannot have one at the moment, you can enter the América TVGO website from your computer. If you prefer to use a tablet or cell phone, you can download the official TVGO application.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV/channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/channel 4

Vision Peru / channel 4

Best Cable/channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13

