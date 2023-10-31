‘At the bottom there is room’ never ceases to surprise this season 10, via América TV. After the kidnapping carried out by Benjamín, June feels grateful to Cristobal and it seems that the love he feels for the popular ‘Vampirín’ will grow even more. However, Diego Montalbán’s son, after the events that occurred in Las Nuevas Lomas, has not been able to confess his feelings towards ‘Charito’s’ niece.

After saving her, Cristobal He had no better idea than to invite July to his house, which could turn into a romantic date. However, the insecurities that Dolores transmits to ‘Charito’s’ niece so that she does not get excited about a man again make the youngest of the Gonzales doubt. “Why keep getting excited?” were the words of Jimmy’s lover.

Will Cristóbal be able to propose to July in ‘At the bottom there is room’?

In chapter 335 of ‘There is room at the bottom’ We could see that Cristóbal’s time to propose to July will be running out, since the parents of ‘Charito’s’ niece have returned to ‘There is room at the bottom’ to take it to Recuay. However, in the preview of today’s episode, October 30, 2023, you could see how Justo Flores and Rosa visited the Maldini Montalbán house to talk to Diego’s son. Will he get July to stay in Las Nuevas Lomas to declare her love for him?