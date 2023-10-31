US President Joe Biden signed an executive order this Monday to control the development of artificial intelligence systems (AI) and its application in all sectors of society in the face of the risks that this new technology poses.

Before signing the law, Biden declared at the White House that AI “is the most transcendent technology” in recent history, with applications to all fields of science, the economy and society but that it also It presents many risks so it has to be controlled.

“We need to control this technology and there is no way to avoid it,” explained Biden, who was accompanied by the country’s vice president, Kamala Harris, who will travel to the United Kingdom this Tuesday to participate in a global summit on artificial intelligence.

Biden called the executive order the “most significant action” taken by any government in the world so far, which will allow the United States to be the leader and model that other countries will follow in controlling AI development.

“Because the challenges and opportunities of AI are global, we will maintain the progress of American leadership globally,” declared the US president, who also said that the leaders of other countries are interested in the US leading the development of AI. the guidelines to control this technology.

For her part, Harris insisted that the US government wants the measures adopted by Washington to “serve as a model for international action.”

“Understanding that AI developed in one country can impact the lives and livelihoods of billions of people around the world, We believe that a technology with a global impact requires global action“declared the US vice president.

The executive order requires companies that develop any system that could pose a serious risk to national security, national economic security or public health to Notify management when you are going to test that model.

For their part, the Departments of Energy and the Interior will monitor possible threats from AI systems on critical infrastructure and the risks it may pose in the chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear or cybersecurity fields.

At the same time, the executive order will seek to prevent fraud and deception through the use of AI, in this case by mandating clear labeling of content generated by artificial intelligence.

It also incorporates clauses to protect privacyimprove civil rights, protect consumers, support workers and promote innovation, among others.

EFE

