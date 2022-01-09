Juliana Oxenford not one happens to Pedro Castillo. Thus, he did not silence his annoyance towards the president, who wrote on his social networks a message of serenity for the Lima community that suffered a 5.6-magnitude earthquake last Friday, January 7.

In that sense, he responded to the politician’s tweet stating: “What are the Peruvian people to you, Mr. President? It is difficult to know because you do not grant interviews, but it is always the Peruvian people. Why don’t you go to Lima? Likewise, the journalist added: “He cannot say the people of Lima, citizens of Lima, my compatriots from the capital. He believes that Lima hates him and that the province loves him and cannot be more confused … That they advise the president better. If he does not speak, it is already his problem, but if on top of that all he does is tweet and he does it badly, it is annoying ”.

The Peruvian Prime Minister wrote on his Tiwtter account: “Peruvian people, let’s keep calm, but beware of any other reply. With due precautions, let us take care of our families: children, the elderly and people with disabilities. As a government, we are monitoring to safeguard citizens ”.

Juliana Oxenford outraged with Paolo Guerrero for birthday party

The communicator Juliana Oxenford took advantage of a few minutes of her program to criticize the actions of Paolo Guerrero when celebrating his birthday to the great in the middle of a pandemic that has not come to an end.

That is why he accused: “We see him dressed as a cowboy, happy, he has every right to receive his 38th birthday, happy, dancing with his girlfriend, all good, but we are in a pandemic. Why does Guerrero yes and why the rest of Peruvians not? “.

Juliana Oxenford is in favor of beach closures

After the measure taken by the Peruvian State to close Lima’s beaches for New Year’s Eve parties in order to continue spreading the contagion in our country, journalist Juliana Oxenford was in favor of this measure.

In that sense, he clarified: “Some will say ‘how are they going to spoil the New Year’. No. The New Year is spoiled if you infect yourself, if you infect your family, your friends. We are not responsible, we do not behave well and that is the truth ”.