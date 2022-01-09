TTennis idol Boris Becker has defended his former protégé Novak Djokovic in view of the ongoing criticism. Becker does not find it good that the world number one is not vaccinated, but at the same time the 54-year-old emphasizes to the “Bild” newspaper: “You have to respect your decision. Just because you don’t get vaccinated doesn’t mean you are automatically a bad person. ”From 2013 to 2016 Becker was the coach of the Serbian tennis star.

Djokovic was refused entry to Australia on Wednesday evening because he was unable to provide the necessary documents for a controversial medical exemption. Since then he has been staying in a hotel for people obliged to leave the country. That hurts Becker “in the soul”, as the former Wimbledon champion said: “Of course everyone is equal before the law, but he doesn’t deserve the way he is currently dealt with.”

The court in Melbourne wants to decide on Monday morning whether Djokovic has to leave the country or stay and participate in the Australian Open, which begins on January 17th. A positive corona test from December 2021 should apparently help him to participate in the tournament.

Becker does not believe that Djokovic acted negligently. “He flew to Australia in good faith that he had a valid entry permit. If the papers he received had not been in order, Novak would never have got on the plane. After all, he’s not an idiot. “