Juliana Oxenford is a prominent Peruvian journalist who leads a news program on ATV. Some of her followers were unaware that the communicator’s family is surrounded by artists. Her father is actor Marcelo Oxenford, who married actress Yvonne Fraysinett, and the fruit of this romance was born Lucia Oxford.

Although the journalist and young actress are united by a strong family bond, the truth is that both do not get along and have had no qualms about hiding their bad relationship.

How did the quarrel between Juliana and Lucía start?

The enmity between Juliana Oxenford and Lucía Oxenford dates back to 2017, when the journalist she blamed her father for having “abandoned” her when she was just 6 years old.

“I have a deep-seated feeling of abandonment. My father left me, my boyfriend died and I separated from my child’s father.” revealed, years ago, Juliana in an interview with Trome.

This sparked rumors about a bad relationship between father and daughter, and in the media it was hinted that the distance was due to the fact that Marcelo was focused on raising Lucía.

Juliana Oxenford and her father Marcelo Oxenford.

Lucia defends her father

Faced with this scandal, Lucía stood up for her father and attacked Juliana Oxenford for publicizing the family problems they have, and stressed to her sister that any dilemma should have been dealt with strictly privately.

“ We all have problems, but these are fixed in four walls, not with a microphone or sitting in a program, unless you have the need for everyone to listen to you and look at you, “Marcelo Oxenford’s daughter said indignantly.

Lucía Oxenford came out in defense of her father after the statements of her half-sister, Juliana. Photo: Lucia Oxenford/Instagram

Lucía reveals that she doesn’t talk to Juliana

On his Instagram account, Lucia Oxenford He often talks about his private life with his followers. Through a dynamic of questions and answers, he drew attention to being consulted about her relationship with Juliana and she revealed that they do not have any type of communication.

“We have not had a relationship since I have the use of reason and not because I do not want to, so the question should not be for me,” the artist replied to a user, implying that their distance between the two was due to the communicator .

Lucía Oxenford reveals that she has no relationship with Juliana. Photo: Instagram capture/Lucia Oxenford

Juliana clarifies that she has no relationship with her sister

Some time after Lucia’s statements, the presenter Magaly Medina interviewed, in 2020, Juliana Oxenford and directly consulted her about her relationship with her sister.

Given this, the host of “Alstyle Juliana” clarified that, although she does not have a link with her sister, she was united with her family in her own way.

“I don’t want to talk about people I definitely have no relationship with, a lot of times I have been asked why I have no relationship with my family, but listen to me, the family can be united without following the basic concept, “he said.

Juliana Oxenford and Lucía took a photo together

Despite their differences, the Oxenford sisters reunited at a family gathering and captured a snapshot. “My brother Manu got married, the only one of four sisters; he married Andrea, an amazing girl. I do not share more photos out of respect for his privacy, but I wanted to share a little bit of this beautiful celebration, ”Lucía expressed on her Instagram account.

Juliana and Lucía Oxenford smooth things over for their brother’s wedding. Photo: Lucia Oxford/Instagram

What does Lucía Oxenford currently do?

Currently, she holds the position of general producer at Vatra Producciones. She has premiered works such as “Radojka” with Yvonne Freyssinet and Pilar Brescia as protagonists. In the same way, she continues to make theatrical projectors in this 2022.