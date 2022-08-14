Among the reasons that allowed Red Bull to dominate the drivers and constructors world rankings in this first part of the championship, despite a car in many races inferior to that of Ferrari, was theskill in strategic calls. In at least two races, Monaco and Budapest, the Milton Keynes team outclassed their rivals from Maranello in the reading of the race, transforming two probable ‘red’ victories into two victories for the Austrian team. The emblem of the efficiency of the Red Bull wall is the maximum responsible for the strategy within the team, Hannah Schmitz. Celebrated on more than one occasion by both the top management of the team – Christian Horner and Helmut Marko above all – and by the drivers, the English engineer tried to explain the origin of the strategic calls made by his team. Speaking on the official Red Bull team podcast, Beyond the OrdinarySchmitz pointed outhuge collective commitment which is carried out to have under control everything that is happening during a Formula 1 race.

“In terms of simulations, we run billions of them – said Milton Keynes Principal Strategy Engineer – the decisions depend on the race, but the simulations are literally billions because we have to simulate many different situations: the various behavior of the tires, the different race pace. Over the weekend we try to refine our models to get closer and closer to what we will actually have in the race. Then also during the GP, we do a lot of live simulations. There are so many “. The key department of strategies, in the Red Bull team, is the so-called Operations Room. There, in fact, all the data collected minute by minute by the team are processed.

“In the Operations Room we have a large part of our strategy department – explained Schmitz – which supports the people who are at the wall during the race. They all have well-defined roles. In the Operations Room there is a person who observes each pilot specifically, trying to know everything about that pilot at all times. We also have students present, who help us by listening to all the radio messages and video footage, with someone who coordinates them, sharing information that may be relevant to us. At the wall we try to put together all the information on the pilots and look at the whole. So, in essence, how can we go about winning the race based on all this information. The idea is that the people at the wall are not forced to think too much about all the data and everything that is happening behind the scenes, but have the results of this and can make the most important decisions “.

Of course, during a race, twists can be around the corner at any time. For this reason, the keywords to keep in mind, according to the queen of strategies at Red Bull, are two: flexibility And calm. “I really like planning everything – admitted Hannah Schmitz again – but one thing I understood in being a race strategist is that you have to know how to adapt a lot and be able to adapt to what happens in the race, without being too fixated on what your plan was. I like to do a lot of meditation. This helps me stay calm. During the match the strategist’s role is to stay calm. There is a trick they taught me once: if you turn your hands with the palms facing down this helps you to clear up and be more in control of yourself. This is something I do during the race to refocus“.