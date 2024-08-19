The author, Gege Akutami, had already hinted at the finale during Jump Festa ’24, saying, “This will probably be the last Jump Festa where Jujutsu Kaisen will still be in publication.” Now the finale has arrived to the final date of the manga’s closure which follows My Hero Academia by a few weeks, which took place on August 4, 2024.

“The expansion of the domain of Jujutsu Kaisen will end for good on September 30th. ” With this tweet, Shone Jump announced the arrival of the latest chapter of what we can undoubtedly consider one of the most successful manga in the world.

Fans’ Fears

Considering that only five chapters leftmany fear that Akutami will not be able to conclude all the remaining open plots and fights. In short, there is a fear that the ending will not be satisfactory.

Jujutsu Kaisen began airing in March 2018. The first season of the anime based on the manga aired in October 2020. The anime seasons won the Crunchyroll Anime of the Year Awardin 2020 and 2023 respectively. The anime, produced by Studio Mappa, is preparing for the third season, which will adapt the third story arc, the Culling Game.

As mentioned, manga is very popular all over the world. It is one of those works that can go beyond the community of fans.

There is also an official video game of the series, Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, which however has not found particular approval, given the poor quality that characterizes it and the general flatness of the realization. It is hoped that in the future something will be made that truly does justice to the series, as has happened with other works from Japan.